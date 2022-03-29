The Award Winning and Star Studded Power Of We Symposium Celebrating 300 Chicago At Risk Youth Leaders Is Back!
The Power Of WE
The Power Of We Symposium Celebrates 300 Inner-City Youth Leaders! Featuring: Grammy Award Winning Choir: The Soul Children of Chicago W/Dr. Walt Whitney
I survived living within 22 Foster Homes as a kid, I never want to lose that feeling of how important it was for me to be seen and heard by someone who actually cared..., that is why there is a POW”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Speaker and Veteran Loren Michaels Harris to Host Star Studded Power of We Symposium in Chicago to Bring Together Teen Leaders
— Loren Michaels Harris
Loren Michaels Harris recently announced the dates for his noted Power of We Symposium. This unique event will be held on April 28th, 2022 at the Stan Mansion. It services 250+ student youth leaders from some of the toughest neighborhoods in Chicago.
The Power of We has a star studded lineup of presenters to include:
- Dr Walt Whitman and the Grammy winning Soul Children of Chicago Choir
- Table Tennis champion Wally Green
- HULU TV star The Donovan Vernon
- Keynote presentation by Tanya Wiley Brown, founder of WCPC Communications
The event will feature a Q and A with each presenter, a free swag bag for all attendees, musical performances, speaking presentations, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available for attendees in which a sponsor donates $250 to provide photo shoot, meal, plus cost of ticket for a teen leader.
78% of students in the Chicago school district are low income according to Illinois Report Card, (2021). 51% of Chicago teens live in single parent households (Chicago Tribune, 2013).
Loren Michaels Harris is a globally recognized speaker and coach having appeared on the covers of Heart of Hollywood Magazine and SHIFT Advanced Life Design Magazine. His courageous story of a childhood with 22 foster mothers has been told on stage and screen numerous times, inspiring the world. He is an accomplished transformational coach and The Power of We Symposium is his way of molding tomorrow’s leaders.
“When I suddenly found myself ripped away from all that I had ever known at the age of 11, entering into a season of life that would include moving between a total of 22 mothers, that was the very moment that I actually began to understand The Power of WE. The Power of We is a place of inclusion, a place for all people, kids and adults alike, to share, to be poured into, to be celebrated, and most importantly, to hear and be heard. There is healing beyond our scars and that healing is through the sharing of our stories.” – Loren Michaels Harris
To purchase tickets or get more information, visit the Power of We website: https://powerofwesymposium.com/
