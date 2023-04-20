AI healthcare expert partners with leading television device manufacturer to bring ‘smart care’ into the home

Intek Digital Inc., leading manufacturer of TV set-top boxes in Korea, has licensed ground-breaking health screening and monitoring platform, mia.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Nexus Healthcare, based in Champaign, Illinois, announces that Intek Digital Inc., leading manufacturer of TV set-top boxes in Korea, has licensed their ground-breaking health screening and monitoring platform, mia.

mia is capable of detecting early warning signs at the onset of numerous chronic diseases as well as life threatening conditions and provides timely actionable advice to help its users become aware of what they can do to mitigate the risks of developing chronic diseases and to seek preventative medical care.

With everyday access through Intek Digital Inc. set-top boxes mia will give family members actionable, timely information, whilst using continual learning to understand and adapt to every individual’s unique wellness challenges. This will ultimately keep the household healthier and better empowered to take charge of their health.

Founder and CEO Faramarz Farhoodi said: “At AI Nexus Healthcare we seek to democratize healthcare making it more accessible to individuals regardless of economic status, geographic location, gender or race. Partnering with Intek Digital Inc., a company known for developing and deploying high quality, innovative set-top boxes, will greatly contribute to making that a reality.”

Jong-sup Noh, President and CEO, INTEK Digital Said: “We look forward to working with AI Nexus Healthcare and deploying our cutting-edge technology set-top-box solutions so that consumers can check their vital signs via the mia Vitals application. Moreover, this health care solution will enable us to innovate in new convergence products and create more sustainable digital health care devices. With over 40 Pay TV operators and Telco customers globally we can help provide the benefits of a healthier life along with our legacy home entertainment service.”