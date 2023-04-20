World-Renowned Cardiologist, Dr. Issam D. Moussa, Brings Extensive Experience and Expertise to AI Nexus Healthcare

Dr Moussa Joins AI Nexus Healthcare

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Nexus Healthcare is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Issam D. Moussa as its Chief Medical Officer for the Cardiology Division. Dr. Moussa, a distinguished cardiologist and prominent medical researcher, brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field of cardiology and is a well-respected leader in the medical community.

The addition of Dr. Moussa will help AI Nexus Healthcare advance its mission of providing innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions across the globe and in creating a new generation of smart health and wellness applications powered by cognitive artificial intelligence designed to help shape the future of healthcare.

In his new role, Dr. Moussa will oversee the development and implementation of AI Nexus Healthcare's cardiology programs and services and help advance the development of new technologies for cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Moussa has held numerous leadership positions in the American Heart Association and the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Intervention. He serves on the leadership council of the Health Innovation Section of the American College of Cardiology and is involved with the section’s digital health and virtual reality initiatives. Dr. Moussa currently serves as medical director of the Heart & Vascular Institute at Carle Health. a Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Research and Innovation at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine and Professor of Bioengineering (research) at The Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"Dr. Moussa is a highly influential and respected cardiologist, and we are thrilled to have him join our team," said AI Nexus Healthcare CEO, Faramarz Farhoodi. "His vast experience and proven track record of success is an invaluable addition to our existing robust team of world-renowned medical advisors."

"I am excited to join AI Nexus Healthcare and to lead the Cardiology Division," said Dr. Moussa. "I look forward to working with such a talented team of professionals and helping create new technologies to democratize access to point-of-care digital health solutions.”