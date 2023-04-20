Lydonia Technologies Named to Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work 2023 List

Lydonia Technologies - Intelligent Automation Solutions Provider Lydonia Technologies

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation software and solutions, has been named to the Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work list for 2023. This distinguished award recognizes companies that have created exceptional work environments based on anonymous feedback gathered from employees through a third-party survey.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Massachusetts," said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have helped us build a workplace culture that prioritizes collaboration, innovation, and personal growth. We show up every day to deliver for our customers and partners and it is gratifying to be recognized for our hard work."

The Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work list is determined by confidential surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, an independent research firm. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits. This year's winners were selected from hundreds of applicants across the Greater Boston area.

"The companies that comprise this year’s Best Places to Work are among the most diverse in the decades we’ve been doing this program,” said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal. “Their commitment to teamwork, employee engagement, flexibility and trust are the model to which the region’s businesses look for inspiration.”

Lydonia Technologies will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 15 at the Westin Copley Place, where the rankings of the top companies in each size category will be announced. To learn more about the Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work program, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/best-places-to-work

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national Intelligent Automation software and solutions provider headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of intelligent automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, and achievement. We are the proud recipient of the 2022 UiPath Americas and Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.

