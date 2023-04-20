URC Launches New TDC-5100 Premium Touch Screen Handheld Remote with Hard Buttons

New handheld user interface combines inspired design, unified control, and ease of use.

HARRISON, N.Y., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications announces the launch of its latest gaming-inspired handheld user interface.

The new TDC-5100 combines the strengths of URC's legacy of superior handheld user interfaces with touch screen and hard buttons. Continuing its product innovation plan, URC is launching the TDC-5100 with gaming-inspired design, hard and digital buttons, and fast processing. This new, combination touch screen and handheld is an excellent choice for smart home and commercial environments.

This premium handheld controller presents a streamlined design with both a touch screen and hard buttons for optimal hand feel and functionality. The TDC-5100's hard buttons deliver the convenience of control without having to look at the screen. When separated from the charging base, the keypad features back-side finger grips to complete a perfect fit. The vibrant 5-inch color LCD screen delivers high-resolution graphics and ease of use. With enhanced processing speed, the TDC-5100 enables quick response to simple one-touch or voice commands, and the built-in mic and speaker communicate seamlessly via Amazon Alexa, Comcast Xfinity, or Apple TV. Proximity, ambient light, and pickup sensors wake the device to help ensure a premium user experience. Compatible with all current URC Total Control integrations, the TDC-5100 can control an entire residential or commercial URC system.

With the end user and dealers in mind, URC's TDC-5100 offers:

Inspired Design: Products built on research that deliver sleek design, easy operation, right-sized touch screen and physical keys, comfortable grip for convenient hand fit, and thin profile to naturally fit your hands.

Advanced User Experience: Voice control and simple, one-touch operation allow the user to engage via vibrant screen and X-Large icons with extensive customization options.

Ease of Use: Users of all ages will enjoy hard buttons with the most common functions (like volume and channel controls) and convenient touch screen icons for the remaining commands. The hard buttons and touch screen stay active when in the convenient charging base.

Power of Voice Control: When awake, the built-in mic and speaker allow users to communicate seamlessly using voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Comcast Xfinity, or Apple TV. When on charging base, the TDC-5100, like most of URC interfaces, remains awake allowing voice control for integrations like soon to be released certified Ring integration. This feature can be programmed to set the interface to sleep, if preferred.

Single Device Solution: While users can access URC's Total Control® app, they can easily use the TDC-5100 or any of URC's interfaces as a single-use device to control their systems.

No-Look Operation: Hard buttons allow the user to operate without the need to look at the remote, then screen…then remote…repeat…repeat…repeat.

Complete, Easy-to-Program Dealer Solutions: Easy installation with 2.4 and 5 GHz Quick Connect WiFi and fast programming using URC Accelerator operating system.

Tucker Hass, Founder of Ranger Home Technologies LLC http://www.rangerhome.com/, shared his feedback following alpha and beta testing phases: "This is my favorite handheld! The hard buttons are perfectly sized and often preferred by end users. The button layout is intuitive and similar to my prior favorite URC remotes. I know the six extra-large icons on the touch screen GUI will be a customer favorite. It's a winner!"

Joe Tooley, CEO of Audio Perfection, Inc. https://www.audioperfectioninc.com/ stated: "URC's new TDC-5100 combines the best of both worlds. It combines a 'right-sized' touch screen with hard buttons for the most used functions like volume and channel control. It allows the viewer to keep eyes on the TV screen, not the interface. This will be a hit with customers and represents a sweet spot in URC's portfolio."

Ryan Yeackley, Project Engineer with Diode Technologies and industry veteran, stated: "URC continues leading-edge product innovation with the launch of the TDC-5100. This new interface is the perfect size, weight, and quality for commercial or residential use. The combination of touch screen and hard buttons doesn't require a glance at your streaming content. It's so intuitive to use. With an extensive library of integrations, the TDC-5100 is a homerun. URC produces the best user interfaces on the market. The possibilities are endless!"

Mr. Chang K. Park, CEO of URC, stated that, "We listen to our valued dealers while carefully considering industry trends." He continued, "The new TDC-5100 addresses the needs and preferences of consumers while aiding our dealers in growing and evolving their businesses. Based on our testing, the TDC-5100 will be a hit!"

URC continues to transform in its fourth decade. The impact is clear and significant within the company and the industry. URC is a leader in the CI industry with a blend of traditional strategies, new technologies and contemporary communication tools.

ABOUT URC

Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions with distribution throughout the world. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touch screens, handheld remotes, keypads, and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa, Apple TV, and Comcast Xfinity. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home and commercial automation.

