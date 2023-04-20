M. Holland Company Obtains ISCC PLUS Certification

By obtaining the globally recognized ISCC PLUS certification, M. Holland has demonstrated it can reliably distribute advanced and chemically recycled materials to support customers in meeting sustainability goals.

M. Holland Company, a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, received its first International Sustainability & Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC PLUS) certification in the U.S. The company certified its business operations at a warehouse in Coal City, Illinois, owned by G&D Trucking/Hoffman Transportation. By obtaining ISCC PLUS, M. Holland can accelerate the sales of commodity and engineered polymers from ISCC certified partners, through the company's operations based in Coal City.

ISCC PLUS is the leading global certification system that provides supply chain transparency and traceability for sustainable feedstocks used to manufacture advanced or chemically recycled polymers. Many of M. Holland's strategic suppliers have adopted the internationally recognized ISCC PLUS certification standards. The ISCC PLUS mass balance approach helps to ensure that the amount of bio-based, circular or renewable content is tracked across the value chain. This audited bookkeeping method gives M. Holland's clients and suppliers confidence that the chain of custody has not been broken in the transfer of goods to meet their sustainability goals.

"M. Holland's ISCC PLUS certification is a major milestone in our commitment to promote the circular economy and provide our customers with a broad suite of sustainable polymer solutions," said Todd Waddle, director, Sustainability. "ISCC PLUS certified materials are designed to be drop-in polymer alternatives with properties equivalent to conventional thermoplastics and the added benefit of a reduced carbon footprint."

M. Holland's account managers, market managers and business development teams have the knowledge and expertise to support customers in finding materials that meet sustainability goals while maintaining high standards of quality and performance. For more information on M. Holland's Sustainability offerings and line card, visit www.mholland.com/our-markets/sustainability.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering clients innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions, delivering materials that empower sustainable innovation, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships and innovation has formed the core of the company's heritage, culture and vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1.5 billion in annual sales, partners with more than 4,000 customers annually, and serves over 70 countries across North America, LATAM, EMEA and Asia. M. Holland has offices located in the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Netherlands. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com and follow M. Holland on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

