NXP Semiconductors Names New Senior Fellows

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI today announced the appointment of its newest NXP Senior Fellows. The appointment to NXP Senior Fellow is a distinction reserved for esteemed leaders who have significantly contributed to driving innovation across the company and the semiconductor industry.



The new NXP Senior Fellows are:

Dr. Ulrich Neffe, Austria: Recognized as an industry expert for NFC technologies, Dr. Neffe currently leads NXP's NFC and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) system architecture and NFC RF design teams. With NXP for nearly 18 years, he has been central to NXP's development efforts for NFC, and the reapplication of that invention to the later UWB and wireless charging innovations. Dr. Neffe has driven industry-wide growth and innovation for NFC technology, architecting several of the industry's most consequential NFC designs, including automotive access and digital wallet technology.



Dr. Alaa El Sherif, United States: An accomplished leader in power management and switched-mode power supplies (SMPS), Dr. El Sherif is currently the Chief Architect for advanced analog solutions, driving the architecture and innovation roadmaps of NXP's power management intellectual properties (IPs). A 36-year industry veteran, he holds 15 patents and was elected as an NXP Fellow in 2018. Dr. El Sherif's vision for emerging trends and opportunities has enabled NXP to deliver differentiated system solutions to industry leaders of the IoT market and automotive industry.



With these appointments, Dr. Neffe and Dr. El Sherif are now part of an elite group that hold the title of NXP Senior Fellow. Only one other innovator at NXP has been awarded the prestigious title.

"We are very pleased to elect Ulrich and Alaa as NXP Senior Fellows. Both have demonstrated exceptional leadership, ingenuity, collaboration and expertise in their respective fields," said Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NXP. "Their significant IP contributions and dedication to tackling top technical challenges have been instrumental in fueling groundbreaking progress and innovation not just at NXP but to the industry."

Appointment to NXP Senior Fellow, one of the highest levels of technical career achievement in the company and semiconductor industry, recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to innovation and provided breakthrough technical solutions. Fellows are elected based on their influence and impact on technical strategy, leadership among peers and the ability to collaborate and mentor others.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI brings together bright minds to create breakthrough technologies that make the connected world better, safer and more secure. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets while delivering solutions that advance a more sustainable future. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $13.21 billion in 2022. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

