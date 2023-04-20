Amped Studio Reveals "Save Forever", a New Decentralized, Public Storage Network for Artists

Powered by Arweave, music creators can save and access tracks free from big-tech data silos and monthly subscription expenses.

Today, Amped Studio, an application designed to produce music for everyone from beginners to professionals with nearly 5000 daily users, announced its new offering, Arweave-powered "Save Forever", an option to store music tracks, audio files and sound content in a decentralized, public storage network. Amped Studio users can now store their audio works permanently and securely on Arweave, preventing file loss, theft, and alteration.

Amped Studio envisions a decentralized future for music creators. Their music-making app enables musicians to create, produce and ultimately, distribute, their music in a protected and inexpensive way by using Arweave's decentralized permanent data storage solution. This eliminates the reliance on physical storage media that can degenerate over time, become damaged, misplaced or stolen.

"We were originally looking for a way to reduce our Amazon Cloud expenses, but have discovered that the information architecture available within Arweave's ecosystem will expand our value proposition with independent creators without all the complexity of typical blockchain protocols," said Bil Bryant, Founder of Amped Studio.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are over 150,000 musicians and singers in the United States, but less than 1000 are supported by major labels. Independent musicians who make their living creating music for consumer and business sacrifice their royalties to storage, production, distribution and unlicensed use.

Music is typically stored on physical media or private cloud services which are expensive, easily lost and subject to tampering or unauthorized use. Protecting original work has become particularly salient as online browsers do not emphasize rights management and recent court rulings have enabled technology companies to train AI bots without paying musicians any royalty. Private applications such as iTunes and Amazon Music or subscription services such as Spotify and Pandora enforce digital rights management, but restrict independent artists and take an increasingly large cut of the pie.

With the "Store Forever" option, Artists can easily access, listen, share, or download their songs from anywhere via a URL which points to their music tracks. Setup is easy: users simply pay an affordable, one-time fee with a credit card. They can pay per song or pay in advance for allocated space. Importantly, Amped Studio creators are completely insulated from the confusing blockchain transaction systems. Amped Studio has built a revolutionary approach which handles all the wallet, tokens and smart contracts in the background.

Amped Studio selected Arweave because it offers permanent storage with global and highly replicated distribution within a tamper and censor-proof environment. The Arweave protocol enables:

Data to be saved with licensing information as well as thousands of types of tags for ease in purchasing and discoverability through future public music marketplaces.

"Stamping" which is a universal "like" button to support community endorsement in a public forum instead of within a private application.

A less expensive long-term storage platform, and a tool for creators to detach their music from the private applications that consumers use to find, purchase and listen to music.

"We believe that the new information architecture within Arweave's open-source protocol will provide the creator economy with a more efficient system by eliminating the moats that stifle independent creation and usher in a new era where applications are chosen for the quality of their design instead of the data they have locked into their subscription," said Ian Foley, Chief Business Officer, Arweave.

About Amped Studio

Amped Studio wants to make producing music easy and fun, with tools and resources for everyone from beginners to professionals. Founded in 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden, the company believes everyone should be able to access their own music studio from anywhere, at any time, on the internet. The service has between four and five thousand users daily. See Bil describe the "Store Forever" capability here.

About Arweave

Arweave is a decentralized infrastructure protocol providing data storage to help permanently store digital information and assets. Rather than charging permanence as a subscription service or requiring ongoing payments, Arweave charges only once to store data forever, archiving information for over 200 years. Arweave has been adopted by several organizations for its permanence and has been used to archive critical information in global events so history can never be censored or deleted.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005384/en/