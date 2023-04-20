Submit Release
HEVC Patent Enforcement Actions Settled

MPEG LA, LLC today announced that the HEVC enforcement actions brought in Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Samsung Electronics GmbH ("Samsung") announced on 28 March 2022 (see https://www.mpegla.com/wp-content/uploads/FINAL-Samsung-HEVC-PrsRls-2022-03-28-.pdf) have been settled with the taking of licenses. As a result, all legal disputes related to those patent enforcement actions have been resolved.

MPEG LA, LLC

MPEG LA is the world's leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history and is expanding access to other groundbreaking technologies. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of more than 27,000 patents in nearly 120 countries with 285 patent holders and some 7,300 licensees. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.

