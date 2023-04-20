AUBAINERIE and Jonathan Fortin: A mission in common

MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - AUBAINERIE and Jonathan Fortin are happy to announce a new partnership with a mission to create equal opportunity for every family to enjoy outdoor activities together.

Recognized for his role on the hit French television show Occupation Double and his growing presence on social media, it is his quick wit and sense of humour, his family values and his love of all things nature that has completely charmed AUBAINERIE. For Jonathan, partnering with a Quebec-based company that leverages their expertise to benefit the family was a no-brainer.

For over 2 years, AUBAINERIE has worked relentlessly alongside its partners and suppliers on improving the quality of its product while respecting the family budget. For AUBAINERIE, creating equal opportunities for outdoor activities for all families means designing a line of quality clothing that is not only durable but also designed using innovative fabrics and performance driven attributes at affordable prices. Jonathan has proven to be the perfect ambassador for Black Mountain, an exclusive AUBAINERIE brand, made with the expertise to thrive in all 4 of Quebec's seasons.

« We absolutely love going to Aubainerie as a family because we can all find something we love. When there is a clothing line out there that has elevated its quality while maintaining accessible price points, I'm for sure jumping on it! It is a must for Quebecers to rediscover Aubainerie! »

Created for outdoor lovers, Black Mountain is more than just a clothing brand, it's a lifestyle. Every aspect of its inception is geared towards movement, nature, and style. With its technical features, environmentally conscious fabrics and innovative designs, Black Mountain allows you to bring the technical aspects of outdoor activities into your everyday life.

We are elated with this collaboration and are looking forward to the content Jonathan will create to bring awareness to Black Mountain over the next year. Here's a peek of all the fun and fashion we've got planned:

About AUBAINERIE

The Quebec leader in fashion for the whole family with 54 AUBAINERIE and AUBAINERIE Entrepot stores in Canada. AUBAINERIE affirms its status as a fashion destination. From casual wear to workwear to more specialized clothing including athletic, outdoor clothing, sleepwear, swimwear, occasion wear, outerwear, and footwear, AUBAINERIE makes it its mission to offer the best value for all families.

