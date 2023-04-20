Monarch Funds Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With CBOE Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Honorary Event Speaks To Investment Advisor Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC's Position In The Financial Sector

This recognition of our achievements over the past two years is a testament to our team's commitment to providing uniquely positioned products.” — Scott Martin, Kingsview Partners CIO and Monarch Funds Index Specialist

CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Funds celebrated the second anniversary of its flagship funds on April 19, 2023, with a memorable event; ringing the bell at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE).

"We are honored by CBOE's invitation to ring the closing bell," says Scott Martin, Kingsview Partners CIO and Monarch Funds Index Specialist. “This recognition of our achievements over the past two years is a testament to our team's commitment to providing uniquely positioned products."

Ringing the bell at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) is a longstanding tradition that honors a wide range of organizations and individuals. The CBOE is the largest options exchange in the United States, and ringing the bell signifies that the organization has achieved a milestone. The anniversary event also provides an opportunity to showcase the organization to a global audience and celebrate its achievements.

Monarch Funds' proprietary approach comes from the firm's investment philosophy, which combines robust fundamental analysis with a rigorous risk management approach to attempt to limit downside risk and protect investor capital. "We believe that our investment philosophy and approach to risk management differentiate us from other ETFs," says Martin. "The Monarch team has worked tirelessly to create a diverse set of offerings that facilitate optimal portfolio positioning for a multitude of asset classes, and a broad range of investors. We believe our track record speaks for itself."

The Monarch Funds trade on the CBOE BZX Exchange and consists of three passively indexed ETFs.

• Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (Symbol: MAMB)

MAMB seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Kingsview Ambassador Income Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of an investable universe of fixed income securities of varying credit quality and duration, including corporate bonds, lower-quality bonds (known as "high yield" or "junk" bonds), treasury bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities and convertible bonds that provide broad exposure to the U.S. and global bond market. The Index has approximately 12 ETF constituents that are weighted differently throughout the phases of the economic cycle (i.e., expansion, peak, contraction, trough) in an effort to maximize risk-adjusted returns. The Index may have up to 12.5% in an alternative sleeve of instruments that could range from currency ETFs to commodity ETFs.

• Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (Symbol: MBCC)

MBCC seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Kingsview Blue Chips Core Index. The Index consists of established, well-recognized companies listed on the S&P 500 from a broad range of industries that demonstrate strength in the marketplace based on fundamental company data such as revenue, revenue growth, net income, and net income growth. Index constituents are determined by following Kingsview's proprietary rules-based methodology that scores this fundamental company data of the companies listed on the S&P 500 to determine approximately 24 of the highest-ranking companies.

• Monarch ProCap ETF (Symbol: MPRO)

MPRO seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Kingsview ProCap Index. The Index consists of fixed income and equity ETFs that provide broad exposure to the U.S. and global bond market and the S&P Global Industry Classification Standard ("GICS") sectors. The Index is comprised of 6-9 constituents, with fixed-income ETFs and equity ETFs collectively comprising at least 90% of the Index, with each being no less than 15% and no more than 75% of the Index. The equity allocation of the Index is further divided into sector allocations that represent the GICS sectors. The Index may have up to 10% in an alternative sleeve of instruments that could range from currency ETFs to commodity ETFs, such as gold.

Monarch Funds looks forward to providing investment solutions to its clients in the years ahead. For more information about Monarch Funds or other investment products offered by Kingsview Investment Management, please visit their website at https://kingsviewim.com/.

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.



Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Monarch Funds. This and other important information about the Funds are contained in the prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained at www.monarchfunds.com or by calling toll-free at 541-291-4405. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Monarch Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Funds' net asset value and investment return will fluctuate based upon changes in the value of its portfolio securities. There is no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives, and an investment in the Funds is not by itself a complete or balanced investment program. For a complete description of the Funds' principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus and summary prospectus.

The Funds seek positive absolute returns. Fund holdings may fluctuate in value in response to individual companies' activities and general market and economic conditions. While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value, and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

1485-NLD-04192023