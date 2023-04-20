Submit Release
MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Spring Is a Season for Safety 

BostonSpring is here, and it’s the perfect time to remember essential driving safety topics. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month; from April 17-21 is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on our roads, and in 2020 killed 3,142 people, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). There are severe dangers and legal consequences of distracted driving. Take this month to focus and follow these tips provided by the NHTSA for a safe ride every time.

  • Drive Responsibly
    • Pull over and park your car in a safe location if you need to send a text
    • Designate a passenger as your “designated texter”
    • Don’t scroll through apps while driving
  • Take Action
    • Remind your friends and family to eliminate distractions
    • If your driver is distracted, tell them to stop and focus on the road
    • Pledge to not drive distracted – share your pledge using #JustDrive

Not driving distracted additionally means being aware of your surroundings when behind the wheel. The annual National Work Zone Awareness Week spring campaign encourages safe driving through highway work zones. This year’s theme is “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us.” Follow the tips from NWZAW below:

  • Slow down when approaching a work zone area
  • Stay focused when approaching a work zone area
  • Get involved in promoting the importance of work zone safety across the country – use #NWZAW and #WorkZoneSafety on social media

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance is on patrol to help all motorists, so also keep an eye out for them. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

MAPFRE Insurance

