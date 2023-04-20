Artistic experience brings world famous artists, Louisville icons together

“Outside Influence” showcases the work of Shepard Fairey, the collaboration between Ralph Steadman and Hunter S. Thompson, and many other artists
The Gonzo style is all about being unconventional and intentionally rebellious. That’s what makes our venue such a perfect fit for all the artists in this show.”
— Brad White, PORTAL and Common Art Gallery
LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky Derby brings the world to this river city every spring. This year, creators ranging from one of the world’s most famous street artists to the “Gonzo Master” will bring inspiration along with celebration.
Outside Influence is an artistic experience created by Louisville native Eddie Donaldson (also known as the artist GuerillaOne) and Artists for Trauma. The multi-faceted event is in celebration of artist Shepard Fairey’s journey to Louisville to paint a mural in honor of global humanitarian and heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali.
Fairey is best known for creating the iconic “Hope” poster for the Barack Obama campaign, as well as his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” street art campaign.
Fairey’s work from past and present will form the centerpiece of the Outside Influence art show at Common Art Gallery, part of the PORTAL arts venue in Louisville’s Portland Neighborhood. Donaldson describes the multi-artist show as focusing on, “Discovery of artistic expression that lives outside of our normal day to day experiences and ethos.”
The show will open April 26th, with a personal appearance (and DJ set) by Fairey. Prints of the Ali mural will also go on sale that day, just hours after its public dedication ceremony.
Also headlining the show will be the Ride the Thunder: The Artistic Legacy of Hunter S. Thompson, Ralph Steadman, Gonzo collection. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the power of Thompson and Steadman’s collaboration up close, with a stunning array of original artwork, including some of their most iconic pieces. From the twisted and psychedelic images of Steadman to the searing and unforgettable prose of Thompson, the show captures the raw energy of their artistic partnership.
As a special highlight, “Ride the Thunder” includes a breathtaking portrait of Jack Harlow, the Louisville-born rapper whose music embodies the same rebellious spirit as Thompson and Steadman. The portrait, rendered in vibrant colors and bold lines, captures the essence of Harlow’s persona and music.
“The Gonzo style is all about being unconventional and intentionally rebellious,” said Brad White, co-owner of the Common Art Gallery and PORTAL. “That’s what makes our venue such a perfect fit for all the artists in this show.”
Outside Influence will also feature photography of pivotal moments in American history from Bingham and Earnest C. Withers, whose subjects include Martin Luther King, the Civil Rights Movement, the Emmett Till murder trail, Stax Records and Negro League baseball.
To complete the experience, Donaldson has selected a group of urban contemporary artists from around the world, including Estevan Oriol, Amanda Lynn, King Saladeen, Dr. Dax, Stormie Mills, Slick, Jim Evans aka TAZ, Saber, Tristan Eaton, Brandon Boyd, The London Police, actor David Arquette, Plastic Jesus, Beth Bowen, Francis Thomasovich and others.
The range of artists and experiences included in “Outside Influence” is unprecedented for Louisville, and was only possible with the help of numerous supporters, including Artists for Trauma, Kroger, Danny Wimmer Presents, Phocus Water, Range, Stance, Adidas, and Spinelli’s Pizza.
Schedule of Events:
April 22nd: Work begins on Ali mural
April 25th: Public workshop at Louisville Visual Art (1538 Lytle St.), 6-8pm
April 26th: Outside Influence opens at PORTAL (1512 Portland Avenue), personal appearance (and DJ set) by Shephard Fairey, 6pm
May 3rd: Ride the Thunder event at PORTAL
May 7th: Last day of Outside Influence
Media can download a rendering of the Ali mural, the poster for Outside Influence, and other assets here (See file names for credits).
About Shepard Fairey
Shepard Fairey was born in Charleston, South Carolina. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1989, he created the “Andre the Giant has a Posse” sticker that transformed into the OBEY GIANT art campaign, with imagery that has changed the way people see art and the urban landscape. After more than 30 years, Mr. Fairey’s work has evolved into an acclaimed body of art, including the 2008 “Hope” portrait of Barack Obama, found at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery as well as the “We the People” series, recognizable from the 2017 Women’s Marches around the globe. He has painted nearly 120 large-scale murals across six continents to date.
About Eddie Donaldson (AKA GuerillaOne)
Louisville, Kentucky native Eddie Donaldson moved to Los Angeles in 1988 and became involved with the graffiti and street art movement as an alternative to the turbulent gang activity of his generation. Immersed first as an artist amongst diverse L.A. crews like AWR, MSK and The Seventh Letter, Donaldson evolved into the point person for curating, organizing, and producing art events and exhibitions that inspire and spread the stylistic of southern California art into the world.
About Artists for Trauma
Artists for Trauma is dedicated to enriching the lives of both civilian and military trauma survivors by pairing recovering patients with established artists from various creative disciplines. In our signature aim to expedite the quality of the longterm recovery process for the significantly altered trauma survivor; we provide and facilitate FUN, adaptive, artistic platforms designed to provide free of charge, evidence-based, interactive healing programs. Learn more at artistsfortrauma.org/.
About PORTAL and Common Art Gallery
Founded on a love of creative culture, the 5000 square foot venue PORTAL is used for national and regional performances, original live music, workshops, and events. PORTAL’s Common art gallery has monthly rotating exhibits in a wide variety of mediums, and community-based events. PORTAL is part of the FifteenTwelve Creative Compound, which serves as the arts anchor for Louisville’s up and coming Portland neighborhood with 26 boutique retail spaces. Learn more at fifteen-twelve.com/.
Bill Shory
Fleur de Lis Communications
502-974-4332
bill@fdlcomms.com
You just read:
Artistic experience brings world famous artists, Louisville icons together
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Bill Shory
Fleur de Lis Communications
502-974-4332
bill@fdlcomms.com