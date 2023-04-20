Maverick Payments Launches Connect

Connect streamlines system connectivity for third-party providers that have certified integrations with Maverick Payments

Maverick Payments streamlines system integration for third-party plugins with the release of Maverick’s Connect. This enhancement enables a simplified approach for Maverick Payments merchants using external ISV’s (independent software vendors) such as chargeback management companies, payment gateway solutions, CRMs, fraud prevention platforms, reporting and analytic systems, virtual shopping carts, and more to authorize the secure transmission of data available via the robust Maverick Payments developer library and API. Merchants have several options to easily review third-party platforms integrated to Maverick, adjust the data or permission as required, and can simply authenticate, automatically granting access to the third party’s single and master tokens.

Connect makes the authentication process and API token management more scalable, secure, and simple for merchants and third parties. Connect supports reporting, card, and ACH processing via Maverick’s proprietary gateway, webhooks, chargeback management, merchant onboarding, eSignature, tokenization, and hosted forms, and more. Further, Maverick’s dashboard offers automated due diligence and merchant onboarding via its proprietary risk scoring system allowing for a seamless and automated end-to-end process for software providers and resellers looking to embed payments in a frictionless way. As a back-end focused payments provider, this aligns with Maverick’s focus of providing a white-label payment processing platform for sales organizations and software vendors looking for an expedient go-to-market payments solution.

“We are excited to continue providing merchants with a growing list of plugin options for integrated solutions with the Maverick platform,” said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments.

“This enhancement is highly beneficial to both the technology platforms integrated into our system and our mutual clients. It allows clear and precise access and management of data in the most simplified and secure method along with other added value tools that are crucial in today’s competitive environment for digital payments. Our white-labeled approach of utilizing our dashboard for sales distribution to resellers and software providers is a reflection of our commitment to empowering partners with a turnkey payment processing program, enabling them to offer their clients industry-leading payment processing, leveraging, scaling, and conquering the limited resources of time and capital.”

About Maverick Payments

Since 2000, Maverick has worked with thousands of merchants and partners, providing white-glove support and industry-leading payment processing services.

As a full-service processor, all operations are handled internally, including partner and merchant support, underwriting and onboarding, and risk and compliance monitoring.

With an industry-leading dashboard, feature-rich, and both merchant and partner-facing, Maverick makes it easy to scale without friction while providing immense value-added features and service. Our easily implemented payment processing services for business clients are technology-enabled, lucrative, and an overall win-win for everyone. From our proprietary Payment Gateway, ACH processing, and acquiring, our solution is a complete all-in-one solution from a user experience and API perspective.

Privately held, family-owned, and operated, Maverick is agile, forward-thinking, and competitive when compared to the larger players in the space. Full-service coupled with our industry-leading technology designed to grow your business.

