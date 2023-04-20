Numismatic rarities recovered from the SS Central America and SS Republic will co-headline an April 29th auction in Reno

Numismatic items up for auction from the SS Central America include this 1857-S $20 U.S. gold coin with deep golden red patina known as the “Golden Gate” coin (est. $75,000-$200,000).

13 troy ounce Kellogg & Humbert gold ingot, expected to sell for $80,000-$100,000. The gold bar, stamped “Kellogg &” and “Humbert”, was valued at just $236.82 in 1857 dollars.

1852 US Assay Office $50 gold “slug”, NGC certified AU58, the only issue of this denomination struck in .900 fineness (est. $75,000-$150,000).

One of three daguerreotype and ambrotype photographs in their original cases of the D. O. Mills family, thought to be taken by San Francisco photographer Robert Vance (est. $2,000-$20,000).