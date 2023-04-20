Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,854 in the last 365 days.

Brazil's Relocation Strategy Gives Hope and Opportunities for Venezuelans to Start Anew

By flying thousands of Venezuelans out of remote Roraima to cities with better job prospects, the ‘interiorization’ strategy, which operates with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other UN agencies, helps refugees and migrants from Venezuela get a fresh start in Brazil. 

This voluntary relocation programme, part of Operation Welcome, the humanitarian response of the Brazilian government, offers a lifeline and fosters integration by helping people find new job opportunities or reunite with family or friends in other parts of the country. More than 100,000 people have been relocated to over 930 cities in the last five years throughout the continent-sized country.

Pedro, 26, and Loriuska, 19, are a young Venezuelan couple starting a new life together in southern Brazil, with job opportunities on the horizon. 

“This is like a rebirth for us, as we will no longer be on the streets, we will have a place to sleep, a bathroom, and earn money to send back to our families in Venezuela,” Pedro said. 

You just read:

Brazil's Relocation Strategy Gives Hope and Opportunities for Venezuelans to Start Anew

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more