The Healing Power of Iftar: Rebuilding a Community After Disaster

“Emotionally, we are not doing well,” said Zehra, a Syrian widow who lost her husband in the earthquake and is left to care for their eight-year-old son alone.

Their survival was nothing short of miraculous. Prior to the earthquake, she had visited her brother’s family and as it was late, he insisted that she stay overnight. Zehra’s own house did not withstand the first earthquake, and she lost her husband, all her belongings, and her documents in the devastation. After staying with her brother’s family for a while, she moved to a temporary settlement. This has made her life challenging, as her son is currently unable to attend school.

The importance of getting out and sharing Iftar with others was not lost on Zehra. “We feel better being here together with other people. It’s also about changing the scene and environment as we are in a tent all the time. We are also socializing here.”

This Iftar was organized by IOM in cooperation with the Hatay Metropolitan Municipality. In total, jointly with its national partners, IOM organized 35 Iftars of this kind for the communities in 9 cities all over Türkiye, reuniting more than 7,000 people. The events were organized with the financial support of the United States Government and the Central Emergency Response Fund.

This story was written by Begüm Basaran and Olga Borzenkova from IOM Türkiye.