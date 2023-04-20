Make it Safe Okanagan reflects on workplace safety in the shadow of the National Day of Mourning

Make It Safe Okanagan 2023 - Industry Keynote Panel Speakers Make It Safe Okanagan - the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC hosts its first health and safety conference on Friday, April 21. Register today at www.makeitsafe.ca/okanagan-2023

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC health and safety conference in Kelowna looks at workplace injuries and vital steps in prevention for employers

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Advisory |

Make It Safe Okanagan comes to Kelowna this Friday, April 21, 2023. The sold out one-day health and safety conference connects Okanagan industry leaders and safety experts to share best practices on issues affecting manufacturers, food and beverage processors, and other employers in the region.

Workplace health and safety has far-reaching consequences on communities and families, especially when an injury or death occurs at work. One week before the National Day of Mourning, Make It Safe Okanagan attendees will start the day in reflection as keynote speaker Shawna Harroun shares the story of her husband’s occupational illness and death and its impact on their family.

The goal of Make It Safe Okanagan is to share best practices in prevention. Conference sessions will focus on ways to reduce the risks and hazards Okanagan employees face at work every day. The event will provide great takeaways for everyone—managers, supervisors, and anyone looking to improve safety and engagement with their teams.

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 | 8:00am – 5:00pm

Where: Best Western Plus Kelowna | 2402 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC

What: Make It Safe Okanagan – Health and Safety Conference

MORE HIGHLIGHTS

1:15pm | Driving Safety and Engagement: Building a culture that works– Four Okanagan business leaders will share insights, experiences, and best practices for creating a workplace culture that reduces accidents.

Featured speakers:

• Stuart McVitty, Chief Operating Officer, Bryton Marine Group (KingFisher Boats, Vernon)

• Gordon Jack, Maintenance and Continuous Improvement Manager, Andrew Peller Limited (Kelowna)

• Andy McEachern, Senior Vice-President, Peerless Limited (Penticton)

• Jeremy Armstrong-Waugh, Regional Safety Manager and Rahr Corporation (Gambrinus Malting, Armstrong)

2:45pm | Prepared: Identifying risk hot spots– Experts insight into the key risks facing Okanagan workplaces. Advice for health and safety professionals and business leaders on critical steps to reduce their risks.

Featured speakers:

• Steve Marino, Occupational Safety Officer, Prevention Field Services, WorkSafeBC

• Heidi Hare, Senior Safety Advisor, Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

To see the full program and learn more, visit www.makeitsafe.ca/okanagan-2023



- 30 -

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC is the not-for-profit health and safety association for British Columbia manufacturers and food processors and WorkSafeBC Certifying Partner for the Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence (the Certificate of Recognition, or COR, program for the manufacturing sector). The Alliance is committed to transforming the health and safety culture of organizations through effective OHS management systems, training, and certification. safetyalliancebc.ca