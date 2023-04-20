Alex Miller Strikes Hopeful Note With Upbeat Love Song, “Girl, I Know A Guy”

This record reminds me of the Eddy Arnold hit “You Don’t Know Me” but with a real modern twist. There’s plenty of fiddle and steel guitar throughout – and that’s my kind of Country.”
— Alex Miller
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Miller’s new single, “Girl, I Know A Guy,” is an upbeat love song that strikes a hopeful note with traditional instrumentation and a modern theme. Taste Of Country premiered the tune earlier this week and writer Sterling Whitaker calls the track “pure Country goodness.” He adds, “The former American Idol contestant draws from Country's golden age for this one.”
“Girl, I Know A Guy” follows Miller’s rowdy and successful single, “When God Made The South,” and will be included on his second project, produced by Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records, due in October. The song was written by NSAI Hall of Famer Walt Aldridge, Tim Rushlow (lead vocalist, Little Texas) and Danny Orton (Tim McGraw, Dan + Shay, Reba). Miller’s booming voice brings nuance and charm to a straightforward lyric about a guy offering the girl who has everything a chance for something more … love.
You’ve got it going on
More than fine on your own
It’s not like you need someone to show you how it’s done
But if you ever change your mind Girl, I Know A Guy
Let me show you what you’re missing let me be your something more
Do some dancing in the kitchen let me open all your doors
We could tear down all your walls brick by brick watch ‘em fall
Wanna know what love feels like?
Girl, I Know A Guy (Aldridge/Rushlow/Orton)
Fans can pre-save and pre-add “Girl, I Know A Guy” now.
“Girl, I Know A Guy” gives Miller a chance to continue pushing his musical boundaries. “I love trying new things,” Alex notes. “This record reminds me of the Eddy Arnold hit “You Don’t Know Me” (written by Cindy Walker), but with a real modern twist,” Alex continues. “It’s an in-your-face contemporary love song that leaves the listener in suspense. I don’t know if the guy gets the girl, but I do know he’s there for her if she needs him. There’s plenty of fiddle and steel guitar throughout – and that’s my kind of Country.”
Alex is spreading his kind of Country far and wide this year, with tour dates pouring in.
Upcoming performances include:
April 21 - Lexington, KY - Keeneland - National Anthem
April 22 - Terre Haute, IN - Boot City Opry
May 10 - Lexington, KY - Red Barn Radio
June 10 - Hodgenville, KY - City Celebration
June 11 - Sunday Mornin’ Country (Grand Ole Opry House)
June 16 - Clarence, MO - Clarence Homecoming
June 17 - Glasgow, KY - TBA
June 19 - Peru, IN - Miami County 4-H Fair
June 24 - Murray, KY - Froggy 103.7 Summer Concert Series
July 3 - Charleston, IL - Red, White and Blue Days - (Drake Milligan)
July 5 - Ft. Loramie, OH - Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes (Drake Milligan)
July 20 - Elk River, MN - Sherburne County Fair
July 21 - Valparaiso, IN - Porter County Agricultural Fair
Aug 3 - Brainerd, MN - TBA
Aug 5 - Sutton, WV - Braxton Co. Fair (Noah Thompson)
Aug 9 - Burlington, KY - Boone Co. Fair
Aug 12 - Cortland, VA - Franklin Southhampton County Fair
Aug 14-16 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair
Aug 17 - Louisville, KY - TBA
Aug 18 - Lewisburg, WV - West Virginia State Fair
Aug 19 - Centre Hall, PA - Centre Co. Grange Fair (HunterGirl)
Aug 24 - Syracuse, NY - TBA
Aug 26 - Pennsboro, WV - Hootenanny at Boston’s Farm
Fans can see Alex’s complete schedule on his website, and stay social via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Soundcloud, and Spotify.
About Alex Miller
Alex first found national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19. It was a massive change for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter - who was still working on the family’s farm when he was accepted for the show. His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Generation Radio, King Calaway, Niko Moon, and more. Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021), and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You” (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video). His most recent single, “When God Made The South,” hit on multiple charts and is from his upcoming EP. In March, Miller was thrilled to join CMR Nashville, Europe's #1 Country Music Radio Station, to guest host MILLER TIME, a one-hour curated program. New monthly episodes will broadcast throughout 2023. At 6’ 6” Alex commands attention wherever he goes. Fans love his engaging onstage presence, and media loves his quick wit and humble attitude. He’s young, he’s fun and he’s declared this is MILLER TIME.
