SUNATION ENERGY TO HIT 100-MW MILESTONE OF SOLAR ENERGY

SUNation Energy logo SUNation Energy, formerly SUNation Solar Systems, will provide the full home energy experience.

On April 27, 2023, SUNation Energy will be completing a solar installation that will push the company past the 100-megawatt milestone for installed solar.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 27, 2023, SUNation Energy will be completing a home solar installation that will push the company past the 100-megawatt milestone for solar energy installed. This achievement comes just two months shy of the Ronkonkoma solar company celebrating its 20th anniversary.

A press event will be held at the home of new SUNation customer David F. of Port Jefferson Station at 11am and will include a few words from the business’s founder and CEO Scott Maskin.

The solar installation that will help SUNation surpass the 100-MW mark will consist of 34 REC solar panels, which will generate approximately 13.4 kilowatt-hours of energy annually. The home will also have a brand new roof, installed by SUNation Roofing’s GAF Master Elite Certified team, and will include Tesla Powerwall backup energy batteries along with, a SPAN Smart Electrical Panel, and a SPAN EV charger.

"This home will be what we call a ‘Full 5’ SUNation Installation,” said SUNation CEO Scott Maskin. “Truly a home that is future-proofed with enhanced controls and connectivity. This is truly a team win for SUNation, LIPA, PSEG, NYSERDA, and many others.”

To reach this 100-MW of solar energy milestone, SUNation has installed over 7,500 solar arrays totaling nearly 289K solar panels for residential and commercial properties plus several donated solar arrays as part of the company’s not-for-profit foundation SUNation Cares. The largest of which was a commercial solar installation for Karp Associates consisting of 4,426 solar panels generating over 2.2M kilowatt-hours of energy per year.

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, currently serves Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island and is saving New Yorkers approximately $20M annually in solar energy savings.



###

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the local solar and energy expert trusted by nearly 8,000 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Based in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more.

Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island Veterans and their families. Through the company’s consistent efforts towards excellence, SUNation has been named Best of Long Island 14 years in a row and was named among Long Island’s Top Workplaces for 2022.