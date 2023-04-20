Free Webinar on State Tax Compliance Process Next Week

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on April 25 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss state tax compliance and the collections process.

Register for the webinar here.

During the webinar, participants will discuss issues regarding tax compliance and the collections process, including topics such as accrual of penalty and interest, informal conferences, assessments, levies and tax liens, payment plans, and more.

The April 25 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

