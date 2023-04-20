Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on Chapter 44

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on June 2.

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding public meetings to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances.

Proposed changes to Chapter 44, include the following:

Establishment of three nonresident region general elk hunt areas.

​Establishment of nonresident region general elk license quotas.

In June 2022 the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce recommended the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission establish nonresident general regions and nonresident general elk license quotas that takes into consideration: herd objectives, access to hunting opportunity and resident hunting experience and pressure.

How do these changes affect nonresidents and residents?

The proposal to establish nonresident general regions has no impact on the ability of resident hunters to purchase general licenses. Residents can purchase a general elk license over the counter if they do not already hold a type 1, 2, 3, 9, 0 or GEN elk license.

Residents will continue to be able to hunt in any general license area in the state.

Nonresidents:

Nonresident general license holders will be restricted to hunting in the nonresident region for which they drew a license.

While the proposed nonresident elk regions include limited quota hunt areas, nonresidents would only be permitted to hunt in areas designated as general and not within limited quota hunt areas.

Understanding the nonresident general elk license allocation proposal:

Game and Fish currently allocates 16 percent of the available limited quota, full-price elk licenses to nonresidents, plus the number of general elk licenses necessary to reach a total limit of 7,250 nonresident elk licenses in the initial drawing. The proposed regulation change will allow for more flexibility in the number of nonresident region general elk licenses issued. The 7,250 nonresident license limit was instituted in the 1980s and was based on the average number of nonresident license sales at the time. There was no biological purpose for this number. Since then the state elk population has increased significantly.

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 2 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. Copies of the proposed regulation change are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their July meeting in Wheatland.

