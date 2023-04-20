Submit Release
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approves 2023 hunting seasons

 

4/20/2023 2:23:04 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met in Casper April 17-18 to approve the annual hunting season regulations and quotas. After hearing season presentations and reviewing public comments, the Commission passed the 2023 hunting season regulations and quotas. 

As a result of severe winter impacts, Game and Fish wildlife managers made significant adjustments to hunting season proposals in many areas of the state and proposed an overall decrease of 10,290 antelope licenses and 4,410 mule deer licenses. The finalized season information will be available on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website and Hunt Planner in May.  

Game and Fish personnel provided the Commission with an update on the employee housing project in Jackson, the Game and Fish outreach program, and an overview of the large carnivore section’s current research, monitoring and management of large carnivores.

A full recording of the Commission meeting is available online.

The next Commission gathering is scheduled June 4-7 for a retreat at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp in Dubois. 

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

