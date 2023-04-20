Cyber Security Cloud Inc. and Ordinary Experts Join Forces to Enhance Web Application Security

Cyber Security Cloud Inc.'s product, WafCharm, a cutting-edge solution that automates the AWS WAF operation and management announced today a strategic partnership with Ordinary Experts, a leading cloud computing firm. The partnership will provide clients with an integrated approach to web application security, leveraging WafCharm's advanced technology and Ordinary Experts' extensive expertise in cybersecurity.

As web applications continue to be a primary target for cyber attackers, organizations are looking for comprehensive solutions to mitigate the risks. By combining the capabilities of WafCharm and Ordinary Experts, clients will benefit from a complete web application security solution that is both effective and easy to manage.

"We are delighted to partner with Ordinary Experts, a recognized leader in cloud security," said Toshihiro Koike, CEO of Cyber Security Cloud Inc. "By combining our strengths, we can offer organizations a comprehensive web application security solution that is easy to deploy, manage, and scale."

WafCharm's is an add-on product to AWS WAF designed to manage AWS WAF from a wide range of attacks, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and other common vulnerabilities. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and behavioral analytics enable it to detect and mitigate new and emerging threats in real-time.

"Partnering with Cyber Security Cloud Inc.'s WafCharm is a natural step for us as we aim to provide our clients with the most advanced and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions available," said Dylan Vaughn, CEO of Ordinary Experts. "We are excited to offer WafCharm's innovative web application firewall management technology as part of our cybersecurity services."

The partnership between WafCharm and Ordinary Experts is effective immediately, and the integrated solution will be available to clients starting today. For more information about the partnership and the web application security solution, please visit the WafCharm website or contact them directly.

About Cyber Security Cloud Inc.

With an aim to create a secure cyberspace that people around the world can use safely, Cyber Security Cloud offers web application security services that leverage Cyber Threat Intelligence and AI technology. Based in the U.S. and Japan. Cyber Security Cloud is available in over 90 countries and an AWS WAF Managed Rules Seller.

About WafCharm

"WafCharm" is a service that can automate AWS WAF operations by leveraging over 2.3 trillion big data and applying appropriate rules for each environment. Complex rule configurations and updates that were managed by security experts can be handed to "WafCharm," contributing to the reduction of person-hours. "Cyhorus," a cyber threat intelligence team, detects and responds to the latest threats as soon as possible. Advanced technical support based on the knowledge of signature customization is also provided.

"WafCharm" website: https://www.wafcharm.com/

About Ordinary Experts

Ordinary Experts is a cloud computing firm specializing in IaC cloud architecture, large scale migrations, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and incident response. With a team of experienced AWS certified professionals, the company provides customized cloud native solutions to businesses of all sizes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005009/en/