Vanta Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Vanta, a leading trust management platform, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Vanta with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

"We're proud to continue expanding our relationship with AWS by joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program," said Elliot Goldwater, VP of Partnerships and Corporate Development, Vanta. "Our deepening work with AWS is another essential step in enhancing our relationships partners, ultimately expanding our ecosystem to ensure fast-growing companies are successful on their journey to proving their trustworthiness to their customers and prospects."

Today's announcement is the latest milestone for Vanta's growing partner ecosystem which serves to strengthen customers' security posture. With Vanta as their foundational tool, partners are able to offer an expansive breadth and depth of security offerings, increasing overall client satisfaction. Last month, Vanta launched its Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program, enabling partners to grow their business and deliver more value to their clients by transforming trust into a marketable advantage.

In addition to acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Vanta is a member of the AWS Global Startup program and is listed in AWS Marketplace. AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Vanta participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Vanta customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Vanta is a proud sponsor of this year's AWS re:Inforce on June 13 in Anaheim, Calif. For more information, visit Booth #8 and Vanta's AWS site.

About Vanta

Vanta is a leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 5,000 companies including Autodesk, Chili Piper, Flo Health and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that's real-time and transparent. Founded in 2018, Vanta has customers in 58 countries with offices in Dublin, New York, San Francisco and Sydney. For more information, visit www.vanta.com.

