Huangpu Mining Releases New Sustainability Material

The company shares its sustainability values to reaffirm its commitment to meeting industry participants' expectations

Huangpu Mining CN, a pioneering cobalt mining company in China whose vision is to become a new mining benchmark company, delivering value and tangible benefits to its shareholders, partners and the community in which it operates, announced the publishing of a number of sustainability-related disclosures along with further information on the company’s sustainability activities. These materials provide information on important sustainability indicators while also reviewing the company’s operations and performance. They were created in response to the various information requests and stakeholder inquiries that frequently occur.

The concerns that have been determined to be significant from a sustainability standpoint, both at the group level and for each of Huangpu Mining's commodity operations, are the main topics of the annual sustainability report. A number of commodity-specific case studies are also included to show how the company's strategy for handling these important issues is put into practice in real life. The report is offered as a highlights document in addition to a full report that includes comprehensive information on performance and sustainability strategy.

The company's strategy for operating sustainably is outlined in the Approach to Sustainability. It covers the entire way of thinking about sustainability, from the fundamental ideals and concepts that guide Huangpu Mining’s actions to the specifics of the method and the problems that have an impact on how business is conducted. It contains information on policies, systems, and practices.

In a subsequent report, the effect of ongoing national policy commitments on our business is examined, as is the resilience of each commodity business to potential policy scenarios. It provides information on the efforts taken to minimize operating emissions and shows how a broad commodities portfolio is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities brought about by the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Commenting on the publications, Albert Chengle, Press Officer at Huangpu Mining said: “We take very seriously the obligations we have to the people we serve, to society, and the environment; these obligations form the basis of how we conduct business. We are aware that in order for our business to succeed, we must put our employees' well-being first, gain the respect and support of the communities we operate in, and collaborate with the governments of those communities to produce long-term socioeconomic advantages.”

About Huangpu Mining

Huangpu Mining is a pioneering cobalt mining company in China whose vision is to become a new mining benchmark company, delivering value and tangible benefits to its shareholders, partners and the community in which it operates. The strategy at Huangpu Mining is to explore, develop and refine ethically sourced cobalt within Asia for sale back into the Asian battery market, focusing on its main site in Huangpu, Guangdong. The company’s Board and Management teams are a diverse group of experienced mine-builders, mine-operators, financiers and company-makers, positioning Huangpu Mining to be at the forefront of the cobalt-driven battery movement in the coming years.

