TAP Innovations Adds Executive Financial Leadership and Accounting Advisory Services

TAP Innovations Credence Advisors

John Hornbeck and Credence Advisors join TAP Innovations to continue to position the business for record-breaking growth

We are thrilled to leverage their expertise and financial insights, which will amplify our focus on company growth and profitability.” — John Ragsdale, TAP Innovations Founder CEO

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TheAppPlace (TAP) Innovations, a leading provider of cloud-based integration solutions across people and data enterprises, announced today its partnership with Credence Advisors, a comprehensive provider of financial advisory, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) services, accounting advisory services, and financial leadership, to increase company value, improve operational efficiencies, and prepare the business for continued record-breaking growth. Credence Advisors is an industry expert in delivering timely, high-quality reliable financial data which will enable TAP Innovations to make fast, well-informed financial and operations decisions for the company.

“John Hornbeck and Credence Advisors have a stellar reputation in the financial market for their outstanding level of service and deep knowledge of financial operations,” adds John Ragsdale, TAP Innovations Founder CEO. “We are thrilled to leverage their expertise and financial insights which will amplify our focus on company growth and profitability.”

TAP Innovations is the market leader in cloud-based integration solutions that quickly and affordably connect people with their data while eliminating manual efforts and spreadsheets. This move to strengthen TAP Innovations’ financial and accounting abilities supports the company’s record-breaking growth that is projected to continue as the company scales to meet client demand for integration solutions and expert services.

“This partnership capitalizes on the tremendous work and success TAP Innovations has realized thus far and increases the value that the accounting and finance team provides to the organization,” says John Hornbeck, TAP Innovations Chief Financial Officer and Founder, Credence Advisors. “I look forward to supporting TAP Innovations in achieving continued success!”

TAP Innovations is a system integration expert and has connected thousands of users to their data quickly and affordably. TAP Innovations provides ongoing service excellence and system maintenance to ensure optimal performance of digital tools and solutions. For more on customer implementations, click here.

TAP Innovations removes reliance on spreadsheets to improve workflows and payout accuracy, ultimately improving recordkeeping, insight into global financials and employee satisfaction. Thousands of users utilize TAP Innovations digital tools and solutions daily. Customers benefit from the simplicity of implementations, deliverables, and speed to market with affordable solutions.

About Credence Advisors, LLC

Credence Advisors’ top priority is to help businesses achieve their operational and financial objectives through the provision of high quality, timely and insightful Accounting and Financial Leadership support.

As a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor, John Hornbeck, Founder, Credence Advisors, LLC, holds over 25 years of financial and operational expertise. Most recently, John served as the Chief Financial Officer for multiple start-up companies in the automotive and hospitality industries. In this role, he held overall responsibility for the financial management of the companies, including accounting, finance, treasury, tax and long-range planning. John has extensive experience in business strategy, planning and execution, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance, which is so valuable to growing companies. Visit https://credenceadvise.com/ to learn more.

About TAP Innovations

theAppPlace (TAP) Innovations, a minority-owned business certified by Texas SBA®, delivers cloud-based solutions to eliminate Manual Efforts and SpreadSheets (MESS). TAP Innovations…THE Integrated Digital Toolbox™ automates manual processes and greatly reduces spreadsheet sprawl, actions data into information, and performs intelligent content organization across people and entity enterprises. A growing set of Digital Tools for HCM, CRM, Business Intelligence, Integrations, and more are web and mobile-enabled and quick to fill data interoperability gaps with core business systems. TAP Innovations solutions have been implemented to streamline business processes for leading organizations with 50-15,000+ employees. Visit www.tapinnov.com to learn more.

TAP Innovations Services Overview