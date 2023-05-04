Phoebe Zara Releases Debut Album "Tomorrow Problems"
Singer/songwriter with indie, pop and classic rock influences
Singer/songwriter Phoebe Zara is pleased to announce the release of her first studio album, Tomorrow Problems. Recorded at L. Austin Weeks Recording Studio in Miami, FL and VuDu Studios in Port Jefferson, NY, "Tomorrow Problems" is a collection of 11 original songs that tie together feelings of independence with the need to find solace in the face of defeat.
“'Tomorrow Problems' was curated from songs that were always meant to be put together, but were waiting for me to realize it,” says Zara, who describes her style as ‘Joni Mitchell with an edge.’ “I wrote the breezy, tropical ‘Bliss,’ several years ago, and ‘error message,’ which is a jazzy lament in 5/4, was written after we started recording the rest of the album.”
In addition to lead vocals, Zara plays guitar on the entire album and ukulele on the title track. Principal instrumentalists are Reese Ortenberg on lead guitar, Logan Renneker on bass, Kyle Skarshaug on drums and Sydney Miyao on keyboard.
Highlights include “You Got Me,” a driving, feel-good rock anthem; “Here I Am in Mine,” a quasi-Latin groove with a twist ending; and the cheerful pop-rock title track.
“The people and the problems of today often come back tomorrow, so what are we to do? Postpone tomorrow by staying up all night, or grab it by its neck, swing it around, and say, oh well, this is just what we’re doing?” asks Zara. “Sometimes you find yourself at a standstill and your next move has the potential to be uncomfortable, or even painful, but there’s nowhere to go but on, and no better place to aim than up.”
"Tomorrow Problems" is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify, with individual tracks searchable on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.
About Phoebe Zara
Born and raised on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Phoebe Zara attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music & Art and the Performing Arts. As a member of LaG’s New Music Ensemble, she performed her original songs at Rockwood Music Hall, The Bitter End, Joe’s Pub and Sidewalk Café. Zara graduates in May from University of Miami’s Frost School of Music with degrees in classical voice and contemporary songwriting and will be moving back to New York City to continue her writing and performing career. For more information, visit https://www.phoebezara.com.
Tomorrow Problems Tracklist
1. Bliss [2:50]
2. You Got Me [3:05]
3. Tomorrow Problems [3:10]
4. Here I Am in Mine* [3:08]
5. High Horse [3:33]
6. The Weekend [2:21]
7. error message [3:01]
8. Merry Go Round [2:50]
9. Back of My Mind [2:56]
10. If Not the Sun [2:09]
11. Sayonara [3:42]
Vocals: Phoebe Zara, Noga Cabo, Adrian Chabla
Guitars: Phoebe Zara, Reese Ortenberg, Noga Cabo
Bass: Logan Renneker, Reese Ortenberg, Anna Young
Drums: Kyle Skarshaug, Danny Eberle
Keys: Sydney Miyao, Francisco Haye
Instrumentalists on Bliss, recorded 2018 at 2nd Story Sound in New York, NY
*Kendall Gallo, co-writer
Producers: Dudley Merriam, Reese Ortenberg
Mixing and Mastering: M. P. Kuo
Recorded between October 2022 and January 2023 at L. Austin Weeks Recording Studio in Miami, FL and VuDu Studios in Port Jefferson, NY
Cover Art: Natalia Jimenez, Phoebe Zara
©2023 Courtesy Accidental Co.
