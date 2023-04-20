Acarix AB’s Annual Report 2022

Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics
NEW YORK , NY, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics, today announces that the Annual Report for 2022 is available as a pdf on the company's website, financial reports and calendar. The Annual Report is available in Swedish and English.
For more information contact:
Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, +46 730 770283, email helen.round@acarix.com
Christian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, email christian.lindholm@acarix.com
About Acarix
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System uses advanced acoustics and AI-technology to rule out CAD non-invasively in less than 10 minutes, with at least 96% certainty. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.