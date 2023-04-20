Indiana's First Cold Water Immersion Studio Is Set to Change Lives and Improve Overall Health

Jesse Gambert is championing the physical and mental benefits of cold-water immersion therapy as an alternative path to health.
CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Plunge Studios is proud to announce its grand opening in Carmel, Indiana in late May of 2023. This will be the first cold plunge studio in the state, offering a unique and transformative experience for those seeking physical and mental wellness. The studio will feature a variety of cold immersion baths, including the popular Wim Hof Method, which has gained global recognition for its numerous health benefits.
Cold immersion, also known as cold therapy or cold exposure, is a practice that involves immersing the body in cold water for a brief period of time. This technique has been shown to have a variety of benefits, including:
Accelerating human potential by strengthening the immune system, reducing inflammation, and improving blood flow to the brain.
Decreasing anxiety and depression by triggering the release of endorphins and other mood-boosting chemicals in the body.
Being a great source for those on a wellness journey, as cold immersion can help increase energy, focus, and overall well-being.
The Wim Hof Method, developed by the renowned athlete and cold exposure expert Wim Hof, is a specific technique that combines breathing exercises and cold immersion to achieve a heightened state of awareness and vitality.
Jesse Gambert, the owner of Cold Plunge Studios, is excited to bring this transformative practice to the community of Carmel. "We believe that cold immersion is a key component of a holistic wellness journey, and we are thrilled to be able to offer it to our community," Gambert said.
In addition to providing a unique wellness experience, Cold Plunge Studios is committed to giving back to the community. A portion of the studio's profits will be donated to benefit ALS, a cause that is close to Gambert's heart. "We are proud to support organizations that are working to find a cure and improve the lives of those affected by ALS," Gambert said.
Cold Plunge Studios is located at 2792 East 146th Street, Carmel, Indiana. The studio is open daily from 7am to 9pm, and walk-ins are welcome. For more information about the studio and the benefits of cold immersion, visit www.coldplungestudios.com.
