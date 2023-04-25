Elara Caring Announces Nevvon as Training Partner for PCS Division

Home health care provider secures contract for remote training solution
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elara Caring, the only full-scale, multi-state home health provider of clinical and personalized services across the patient continuum, has partnered with Nevvon to provide training to caregivers in their Personal Care Service (PCS) division. The move is aimed at further improving the quality of care provided to patients by ensuring that new caregivers have the knowledge and skills required to provide personalized care at Elara’s high standard.
“We are excited to move forward in this partnership with Nevvon and provide our staff with the best possible training and education,” said Scott Powers, CEO of Elara Caring. “Our team is committed to delivering high-quality home care to our patients, and providing robust training for our caregivers is a vital part of fulfilling that mission.”
Elara Caring, which is leading the way in home health care innovation, will utilize Nevvon's e-training solution to provide caregivers with access to interactive training modules, comprehensive reporting, and personalized learning pathways, and to develop additional content customized to meet Elara’s training requirements.
Accessible to caregivers through the Elara app, Nevvon’s platform will be integrated with Elara’s management platform. It will automate workflows and make it easier to assign, monitor, and report on training, ultimately resulting in significant administrative efficiencies.
“We are excited to partner with Elara Caring to augment the training provided to their caregivers,” said James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon. “Our platform offers a unique blend of interactive and engaging training modules, comprehensive reporting, and personalized learning pathways, which will help caregivers improve their knowledge and confidence in providing the highest quality care.”
This partnership marks a significant development for Elara as the organization expands its capacity to provide world-class care to its growing base of patients and expands offerings to new locations, ensuring staff have the knowledge and skills necessary to deliver the best and most effective care to their patients.
Elara Caring is one of the nation’s leading providers of home-based care, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 16 states in the Northeast, Midwest and Southwest, it serves more than 60,000 patients and their families across 200 locations. The Elara Caring mission is to deliver exceptional, personalized health care services wherever patients call home. The company accomplishes this by hiring compassionate people who believe in taking care of its patients, clients, care providers and each other. It also offers critical support through the Elara Caring Hospice Foundation, which provides physical, emotional, spiritual and/or social assistance to terminally ill individuals and their families. For more information, visit elara.com.
Nevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted by home care agencies to achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money. The platform empowers caregivers with the knowledge and confidence they need to provide the highest quality care to their patients. Nevvon's innovative technology platform offers interactive and engaging training modules, comprehensive reporting, and personalized learning pathways. To set up a demo and discover how Nevvon can help your home care agency achieve its training and regulatory compliance goals, visit www.nevvon.com.
Contacts
Sharon Horowitz
The LAKPR Group
shorowitz@lakpr.com
202-559-9171
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.