Advancing Decarbonization through Public-Private Partnerships:
Substantia Eco and Capturiant Announce Strategic Alliance to Assist Public Entities
Founders of Substantia Eco and Capturiant announced today during the annual gathering of EarthX (Dallas,
Texas) and the start of Earth Week, a Strategic Alliance to leverage existing public sector physical assets -
rights of way, under-developed raw landholdings, adjacent forested tracks - to serve as carbon capture and
storage sites with measurable economic benefit to municipal, county, state, and the federal government.
This will allow for a collaboration between an environmental exchange and investment advisory service for
Carbon Capture, Utilization, Storage ("CCUS") and other related environmental programs.
Richard Seline, Managing Partner of ROAR ("Resilience Opportunity Advisors and Resources") and Co-
Founder of the Resilience Innovation Hub, stated: "We seek to monetize under-utilized assets by generating
value - financial and societal - for elected and appointed officials, by generating additional carbon
sequestration value and provide measurable environmental benefits. Each project will serve the purpose of
measurable and reportable metrics regarding public sector ESG, Environmental Social Impact, and related
Community Benefit supported by our Resilience Insights Scorecard."
The goal of the alliance is to target public sector assets for carbon capture and assist groups such as
Departments of Transportation, Facilities and Asset Management Offices, Sustainability and Resilience
Officers, Chief Financial and Operations Officers in achieving their carbon capture goals for immediate and
long-term objectives.
James C. Row, CFA, CEO and Founder of Capturiant, recognizes that financial, fiscal, and economic
significance of market capitalization for a new class of assets in the ESG sector. Row suggests "by launching a
trusted, regulated, and performance driven platform to validate the economics of CCUS, we will work with
Substantia Eco in driving opportunities for public sector enterprises to spark new resources for financial
management, debt retirement, green-sustainable-resilience instruments, and create an open and transparent
exchange of environmental asset credits and offsets."
In announcing their strategic alliance, Substantia Eco will advise public sector clients on the aggregation of
available landholdings for CCUS placement as an environmental asset to analyze and price according to
market standards and practices. Through proven and recognized measurement of capacity and verification of
CCUS models, Capturiant will conduct financial, economic, and methodology validation to generate a real
physical asset (“Public Environmental Asset Liquidity” or PEALs), and therefore create a new asset for the
entity’s balance sheet.
Substantia Eco will provide innovation and investment advisory to public entities by assisting in managing
designated assets for value generation from CCUS methodologies, with a focus on innovative and impactful
projects, identify all options for said value generation to public entities including alternative offsets, credits,
and market exchange issuance scenarios, and identify, apply all existing federal drivers for CCUS and related
Infrastructure Investment Act scenarios to maximize resources leading to the leverage of national and
regional banking, financial institution resources.
Capturiant is a global environmental asset validator, registry, and exchange operating on a regulated privatesector
model utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) and warranty coverage. The Capturiant team
consists of financially regulated and highly experienced staff fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation,
commodities, and digitalization. Bringing standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-cost
validation to an inefficient and outdated industry, credits are digitized and custodied on the Capturiant
platform, enabling global transactions. Capturiant leverages DLT and warranty coverage to greatly enhance
the trust, transparency, quality, tracking, distribution, extinguishment, and risk management of credits and
ESG instruments. Compliance expertise provides the level of trust and transparency issuers, investors,
buyers, and sellers need throughout the entire ESG sector and asset class.
Additional information on Capturiant is available from Sam Stokes: sstokes@capturiant.com | (713) 823-2900
