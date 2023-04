Advancing Decarbonization through Public-Private Partnerships: Substantia Eco and Capturiant Announce Strategic Alliance to Assist Public Entities

DALLAS, HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Decarbonization through Public-Private Partnerships:Substantia Eco and Capturiant Announce Strategic Alliance to Assist Public EntitiesFounders of Substantia Eco and Capturiant announced today during the annual gathering of EarthX (Dallas,Texas) and the start of Earth Week, a Strategic Alliance to leverage existing public sector physical assets -rights of way, under-developed raw landholdings, adjacent forested tracks - to serve as carbon capture andstorage sites with measurable economic benefit to municipal, county, state, and the federal government.This will allow for a collaboration between an environmental exchange and investment advisory service forCarbon Capture, Utilization, Storage ("CCUS") and other related environmental programs.Richard Seline, Managing Partner of ROAR ("Resilience Opportunity Advisors and Resources") and Co-Founder of the Resilience Innovation Hub, stated: "We seek to monetize under-utilized assets by generatingvalue - financial and societal - for elected and appointed officials, by generating additional carbonsequestration value and provide measurable environmental benefits. Each project will serve the purpose ofmeasurable and reportable metrics regarding public sector ESG, Environmental Social Impact, and relatedCommunity Benefit supported by our Resilience Insights Scorecard."The goal of the alliance is to target public sector assets for carbon capture and assist groups such asDepartments of Transportation, Facilities and Asset Management Offices, Sustainability and ResilienceOfficers, Chief Financial and Operations Officers in achieving their carbon capture goals for immediate andlong-term objectives.James C. Row, CFA, CEO and Founder of Capturiant, recognizes that financial, fiscal, and economicsignificance of market capitalization for a new class of assets in the ESG sector. Row suggests "by launching atrusted, regulated, and performance driven platform to validate the economics of CCUS, we will work withSubstantia Eco in driving opportunities for public sector enterprises to spark new resources for financialmanagement, debt retirement, green-sustainable-resilience instruments, and create an open and transparentexchange of environmental asset credits and offsets."In announcing their strategic alliance, Substantia Eco will advise public sector clients on the aggregation ofavailable landholdings for CCUS placement as an environmental asset to analyze and price according tomarket standards and practices. Through proven and recognized measurement of capacity and verification ofCCUS models, Capturiant will conduct financial, economic, and methodology validation to generate a realphysical asset (“Public Environmental Asset Liquidity” or PEALs), and therefore create a new asset for theentity’s balance sheet.Substantia Eco will provide innovation and investment advisory to public entities by assisting in managingdesignated assets for value generation from CCUS methodologies, with a focus on innovative and impactfulprojects, identify all options for said value generation to public entities including alternative offsets, credits,and market exchange issuance scenarios, and identify, apply all existing federal drivers for CCUS and relatedInfrastructure Investment Act scenarios to maximize resources leading to the leverage of national andregional banking, financial institution resources.Capturiant is a global environmental asset validator , registry, and exchange operating on a regulated privatesectormodel utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) and warranty coverage. The Capturiant teamconsists of financially regulated and highly experienced staff fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation,commodities, and digitalization. Bringing standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-costvalidation to an inefficient and outdated industry, credits are digitized and custodied on the Capturiantplatform, enabling global transactions. Capturiant leverages DLT and warranty coverage to greatly enhancethe trust, transparency, quality, tracking, distribution, extinguishment, and risk management of credits andESG instruments. Compliance expertise provides the level of trust and transparency issuers, investors,buyers, and sellers need throughout the entire ESG sector and asset class.Additional information on Capturiant is available from Sam Stokes: sstokes@capturiant.com | (713) 823-2900