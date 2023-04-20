Agricultural Pheromones Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 650.40 Million in 2028 at 7.21% CAGR: By Xcellent Insights

Rapid adoption of integrated pest management practices across farms is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural pheromones market size was USD 399.50 million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period. Key factors such as growing popularity of microencapsulated spray pheromones, increasing demand for eco-friendly pest control, and rapid advancements in pheromone technology are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

In recent years, the global population has rapidly increased, leading to a surge in demand for high-quality food and food products. To improve food production and crop yield, farmers have resorted to various integrated pest management solutions to combat pests. Agricultural pheromones have become one of the most commonly used methods in this regard. These pheromones are used to control or manipulate the behavior of insects causing harm to the crops. Pheromones are specific chemical compounds that are naturally produced by insects to communicate with each other for various purposes such as mating, alarm signaling, and marking trails. Agricultural pheromones help in disrupting this communication by mimicking or altering these chemical signals.

Agricultural pheromones are rapidly gaining traction as farm owners are shifting towards eco-friendly and sustainable pest management strategies to reduce overall environmental impact. Manufacturers on the other hand are investing in research and development activities to improve efficacy of the product and develop novel crop protection solutions that are effective, user-friendly, and environmentally friendly.

Sex Pheromones Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The sex pheromones segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing awareness about the importance of integrated pest management programs among farmers, rising need for increasing crop yield and reducing pests, and high preference for sex pheromones as a sustainable agricultural solution to tract, trap, or repel pests that can damage crops.

Asia Pacific to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for food, rapidly expanding regional population, rising adoption of advanced integrated pest management solutions, and rising awareness of benefits of using pheromones in agriculture among farm owners. India, China, and Japan are some of the major revenue contributors in this region.

Agricultural Pheromones Market by Company:

• Shin-Etsu

• Suterra

• Bedoukian Research

• SEDQ

• Pherobank

• Isagro

• Russell Ipm

• BASF

• Provivi

• Biobest

• Laboratorios Agrochem

• Wanhedaye

Agricultural Pheromones Industry Recent Developments:

• In March 2022, Provivi, a leader in pheromone-based crop protection solutions partnered with Syngenta Crop Protection to launch a novel pheromone-based technology Nelvium, a new mating disruption solution to control detrimental rice pests.

• In March 2022, xarvio SCOUTING from BASF Digital Farming GmbH announced the launch of an instant pheromone trap analysis feature for supporting European growers of grapes, pome fruit and stone fruit.

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Segmentation:

Agricultural Pheromones Market By Type:

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Agricultural Pheromones Market By Application:

Orchard Crops

Field Crops

Vegetables

Others

Agricultural Pheromones Market by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

