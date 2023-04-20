Flower Turbines Earth Day Promotion

Celebrate Earth Day with Flower Turbines and Save $100 on Every Item Purchased!
LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines is at the forefront of green energy solutions that can help individuals and businesses alike achieve their sustainability goals. As Earth Day approaches, it's important to reflect on our impact on the environment and take steps to reduce our carbon footprint.
Flower Turbines add a touch of beauty and elegance to the environment, while taking advantage of our innovative "cluster effect". This effect occurs when multiple turbines are placed close together, as they can increase wind flow into their neighbors, thereby increasing output.
To celebrate Earth Day this year, we're doing our part to make sustainable energy more accessible to everyone. From April 21, 2023, up to and including April 24, 2023, we're offering a special discount of $100 off every item ordered on our website. Simply use the code MOTHEREARTH23 at checkout when you make your purchase on our online shop.
Don't miss this chance to join the small wind energy revolution and reduce your impact on the environment. Visit our website today and take advantage of this limited-time offer.
Flower Turbines continues to remain your partner in sustainability.
Products can be bought at https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop.
Those in the EU can buy by quotation from their staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of those areas, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.
Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its “Cluster Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (http://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (http://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
