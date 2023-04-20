MK Breakers Make an Epic Leap into The Lokkaroom Community

Milton Keynes Basketball Ace's MK Breakers Team Up With Lokkaroom
PLYMOUTH, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MK Breakers fans can now connect with their club in a way they have never been able to before as they launch their own Lokkaroom.
The MK Breakers are a professional basketball team based in Milton Keynes that boasts a talented men’s roster that competes in Division 3 of the NBL. They also have a strong youth set-up, offering basketball to 900+ local boys and girls through their community participation program.
They are committed to delivering an exceptional game-day experience and raising the profile of Milton Keynes as a major UK basketball destination.
The Milton Keynes Breakers are now working with TMA Sport to deliver products, activities, and rewards that take their fan experience to the next level.
Launching in April, the MK Breakers Lokkaroom will deliver a holistic, immersive digital experience, offering a global membership programme, exclusive fan rewards, collectibles, ticketing, merchandise, and live votes, with additional features such as members-only auctions expected at a later date.
Offering a more profound way to connect, engage and support the club, on and off the court, the MK Breakers premium membership programme provides fans exclusive access to a members-only lounge full of unseen content and perks.
Alongside memberships, the MK Breakers will launch a series of digital collections, allowing friends, family, fans, and investors to own and trade collectibles of their favourite players and highlight moments and pieces of club history.
The final feature available on launch is live voting - giving fans the platform to get involved in the club’s most significant talking points throughout the 2023/24 season.
Powered by Hedera - one of the most advanced, secure, and carbon-negative decentralised ledgers - Lokkaroom provides a central hub for fans to access exclusive content, earn rewards, collect their favourite players, and vote on the club’s hottest talking points.
Lokkaroom® enables organizations, clubs, and athletes of all sports to create their own sustainable digital economies by enhancing the fan experience.
Developed by TMA Sport, Lokkaroom® adopts the best-emerging technologies to enhance the fan experience, offering digital ticketing, memberships, collectibles, votes, and rewards in one easy-to-use platform.
Lokkaroom®, powered by Hedera - one of the most advanced, secure, and carbon-negative decentralized ledgers - takes athlete, club, and fan participation to a new level.
