Experienced Pro Athlete Leon Greenwood Rockets on a New Journey with Lokkaroom

PLYMOUTH, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leon Greenwood's fans can now connect with him in a way they have never been able to before as he launches his own Lokkaroom.
Leon Greenwood is a part of the Great Britain Bobsleigh Team. After finishing a successful season that saw him called up to the World Cup squad, he then went on to compete in the IBSF World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Leon's journey to becoming a bobsleigher is a testament to his grit and determination.
He was first encouraged to try out for the sport at a talent identification event and quickly proved his potential. However, Leon suffered a severe ankle injury that surgeons said would prevent him from ever sprinting again. Despite this setback, Leon refused to give up. He worked tirelessly to rehab his injury and beat the odds, ultimately securing his place on the GB Bobsleigh team.
Today, two years after his injury, Leon continues to push himself to new heights, proving that anything is possible with hard work and determination.
Launching on the 17th of April, Leon Greenwood's Lokkaroom will deliver a holistic, immersive digital experience, offering a global membership programme, exclusive fan rewards, collectibles, and live votes, with additional features such as physical merchandise and members-only auctions expected at a later date.
The premium membership program provides fans exclusive access to a members-only lounge full of exclusive BTS content and perks, offering a more profound way to connect, engage and support Leon in and out of the bobsleigh.
The final feature available on launch is live voting - giving fans the platform to get involved with Leon's most significant talking points throughout 2023 and onwards.
Powered by Hedera - one of the most advanced, secure, and carbon-negative decentralised ledgers - Lokkaroom provides a central hub for fans to access exclusive content, earn rewards, and vote on Leon's hottest talking points.
About Lokkaroom®:
Lokkaroom® enables organisations, clubs, and athletes of all sports to create their own sustainable digital economies by enhancing the fan experience.
Developed by TMA Sport, Lokkaroom® adopts the best-emerging technologies to enhance the fan experience, offering digital ticketing, memberships, collectibles, votes, and rewards in one easy-to-use platform.
Lokkaroom®, powered by Hedera - one of the most advanced, secure, and carbon-negative decentralised ledgers - takes athlete, club, and fan participation to a new level.
