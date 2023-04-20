Vantage Circle Hosted A Webcast on ‘Leadership Development’
Vantage Circle is hosting a webcast on the impact of Leadership Development on Employee Engagement and Culture
Effective leadership development acts as a catalyst for positive organizational culture and brings about an effective change in employee engagement and overall company culture.”
— Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle
PLANO, TEXAS, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, hosted its second episode of the second season of the Vantage Point webcast: A View from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by bestselling author and executive coach Chester Elton, and global keynote speaker Adrian Gostick on 19th April 2023. In this episode, Chester and Adrian discussed “How leadership development can impact employee engagement and culture” with the guest speakers.
A positive organizational culture that values employee well-being and growth is crucial for attracting and retaining talent, and leadership development can help to foster such a culture. Thus, investing in leadership development is an effective way for organizations to improve employee engagement and promote a strong, positive culture that supports their long-term success.
The primary objective of the webcast was to understand how leadership development can significantly impact employee engagement and culture. Experts from various industries shared insights into how well-trained leaders create a positive work environment that encourages communication, teamwork, and high performance, leading to higher engagement levels.
The guests for the episode included Laien Joelson Cohen, Director – HR Learning and Development- CITI, Executive Coach, and Speaker, Todd Billingsley- Director- Director at Biohaven Pharmaceuticals and Partha Neog, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle.
Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle said, “Effective leadership development acts as a catalyst for positive organizational culture and brings about an effective change in employee engagement and overall company culture. Thus, creating a dynamic and collaborative work environment where everyone can thrive.”
