Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Projected to Hit USD 26.8 Billion at an 25.6% CAGR by 2030
According to MRFR analysis, the global Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2030NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the global Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 26.8 Billion by 2030.
The enterprise mobile application development platform (MADP) market refers to the software and services used by organizations to design, build, deploy, and manage mobile applications for their employees, customers, and partners. These platforms provide a range of features and functionalities, such as app design tools, integration with backend systems, security and compliance features, analytics and reporting capabilities, and support for multiple devices and operating systems. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the MADP market, as organizations have accelerated their digital transformation efforts to adapt to the new remote work and online collaboration environments. The demand for mobile applications that support remote work, online learning, virtual events, and contactless payments has increased, and enterprises are seeking MADP solutions that can help them quickly develop and deploy these apps.
Keyplayers
• Adobe Systems Inc. (USA)
• IBM Corporation (USA)
• Salesforce. Inc. (USA)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• Apple Inc. (USA)
• MobileIron Inc. (USA)
• Microsoft Corporation (USA)
• Oracle Corporation (USA)
• Red Hat Inc. (USA) (U.S.)
Market Segmentation
The Global EMADP market has been segmented into based on deployment, vertical, and end-user.
Based on deployment: On-premises and Cloud
Based on vertical: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecommunication and BFSI
Based on end-user: Large Enterprises and SMBs
Regional analysis
In terms of regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the MADP market due to the high adoption of mobile technologies and the presence of leading MADP vendors in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for mobile applications in emerging markets such as China and India. Other key regions include Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa
