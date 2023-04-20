D'Andre Lampkin Appears on Mañana Latina to Discuss Upcoming Fundraising Gala for the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

The community is invited to the 2023 Community Resilience Gala
The evening will include a red carpet, exhibitors, and networking opportunities. Guests will be treated to a fashion runway show featuring the latest trends from local designers.
Mañana Latina and Vision Latina invite D'Andre Lampkin to talk about upcoming fundraiser to support Non-Profit mission to help communities become more resilient
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D'Andre Lampkin, the Founder of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation, appeared on the television show Mañana Latina on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming fundraising gala taking place in Ontario, California on April 29, 2023. Joining him on the show was Lousine Karibian from The World Networks and fashion influencer Obie LeBeau.
The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides volunteer opportunities, educational programs, and grassroots civic engagement projects for underserved communities in the Los Angeles and San Bernardino County areas. They also host an annual nationwide scholarship competition. The organization was founded in 2017 by D'Andre Lampkin, a Los Angeles native, law enforcement officer, City Planning Commissioner, and healthcare entrepreneur.
The Community Resilience Gala is an annual event that celebrates the resilience of the community and honors those who have made a positive impact on the community. This year, the Gala will feature a red carpet, exhibitors, and networking opportunities. Guests will be treated to a fashion runway show featuring the latest trends from local designers. There will also be a silent auction and raffle with prizes from local businesses. The proceeds from the event will go towards the foundation's mission to create positive opportunities and change for individuals, communities, and environments.
"In 2018, D'Andre Lampkin was a recipient of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award," said Lousine Karibian, CEO of The World Networks. "Since then, we have literally seen him pull up his sleeves and do everything with his volunteers, hands-on, and feeding the people who don't have food to eat in the city of Ontario. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they did so much good and we want to represent them by hosting this beautiful fashion gala," she added.
"The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is very structured in the work they do," said Obie LeBeau, fashion influencer and Lampkin Foundation supporter. "I joined them as an influencer because I am an Ambassador of The World Networks. So this is a treat for me to join the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation to be able to give a little more to the community. In fact, the foundation has classes and workshops for the community to assist them with problems they may have after natural disasters. They provide information for various programs locally in Ontario and the communities that are serving nearby. It is a privilege to be able to join them for their gala.
At the Community Resilience Gala, D'Andre Lampkin will be discussing the Foundation's mission and goals, as well as the importance of supporting underserved communities. During the interview, Obie LeBeau provided details of the upcoming gala and how Mañana Latina viewers can get involved.
The Mañana Latina episode featuring D'Andre Lampkin aired on April 18, 2023 on Vision Latina Network. For more information about the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation and the upcoming fundraising gala, visit the Foundation's website at www.lampkinfoundation.org or the www.TheWorldNetworks.com.
