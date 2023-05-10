Small-Scale LNG Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Small-Scale LNG Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Small-Scale LNG Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the small-scale LNG market. As per TBRC’s small-scale LNG market forecast, the small-scale LNG global market size is expected to grow to $23.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.88%.

Increasing inclination towards a greener and cleaner fuel is expected to propel the growth of the small-scale LNG industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest small-scale LNG industry share. Major players in the small-scale LNG market include Linde PLC., Wärtsilä, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Engie, Sofregaz, Plum Energy, Excelerate Energy Inc., Cryostar, IHI Corporation.

Small-Scale LNG Market Segments

1) By Type: Liquefaction, Regasification

2) By Mode Of Supply: Truck, Rail, Transhipment And Bunkering, Captive Consumption Through Pipeline

3) By Application: Industrial, Transportation, Utilities, Marine

Small-scale LNG (SSLNG) refers to a set of logistics activities used to transport small and medium amounts of liquefied natural gas (LNG). SSLNG logistics is utilised largely to supply LNG and Bio-LNG to the heavy road, maritime, and rail transportation sectors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Small-Scale LNG Market Trends

4. Small-Scale LNG Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Small-Scale LNG Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



