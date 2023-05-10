Small-Scale LNG Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Small-Scale LNG Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Small-Scale LNG Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the small-scale LNG market. As per TBRC’s small-scale LNG market forecast, the small-scale LNG global market size is expected to grow to $23.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.88%.
Increasing inclination towards a greener and cleaner fuel is expected to propel the growth of the small-scale LNG industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest small-scale LNG industry share. Major players in the small-scale LNG market include Linde PLC., Wärtsilä, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Engie, Sofregaz, Plum Energy, Excelerate Energy Inc., Cryostar, IHI Corporation.
Small-Scale LNG Market Segments
1) By Type: Liquefaction, Regasification
2) By Mode Of Supply: Truck, Rail, Transhipment And Bunkering, Captive Consumption Through Pipeline
3) By Application: Industrial, Transportation, Utilities, Marine
Small-scale LNG (SSLNG) refers to a set of logistics activities used to transport small and medium amounts of liquefied natural gas (LNG). SSLNG logistics is utilised largely to supply LNG and Bio-LNG to the heavy road, maritime, and rail transportation sectors.
