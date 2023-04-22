New Childrens Book: MPM Enterprises, LLC Announces - Environmental Eddie: Let’s! Talk Air Pollution

Environmental Eddie say's "Remember to Protect-it for Future Generations!"

MPM Enterprises, LLC announced today Earth Day 2023 their new children’s book is coming out this year. "Environmental Eddie: Let’s Talk! Air Pollution"

MADISON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MPM Enterprises, LLC announced today April 22, 2023, Earth Day that their first new children’s book is planned to come out in the fall of 2023. This book is titled Environmental Eddie: Let’s Talk Air Pollution (ISBN: 979-8-9869638-0-8). Author Al Chaney, MBA believes that any child can learn about the environment, and how to protect it at an early age if guided through an environmental educational awareness process. This book focuses on just that!

This book introduces the main character Environmental Eddie, our protagonist hero who is 10 years old. While watching the evening news Eddie listens to the television weather reporter talk about how air pollution has increased over the years in his hometown. He immediately responds to the challenge, “I know I can help reduce air pollution!” However, Eddie must first acquire the knowledge, confidence, and skills to reduce air pollution. Fortunately, his school district has recently established an environmental academy run by a very knowledgeable environmental scientist. Dr. Anna Von Smart. Eddie must master the skills necessary to reduce air pollution by attending and graduating from the environmental academy. Time is of the essence! This book will teach your child skills that can be applied to many situations in a fun, and entertaining way that will last him/her a lifetime!

A must have book for your child (5-11), school or public library!

"Our goal is for Environmental Eddie, with his “Remember to Protect-it for Future Generations!” proclamation, to become universally recognized as the worldwide icon for environmental awareness, education and protection. That is the benefit! The U.S. Forest Service has a famous fire prevention bear, and we plan to make Environmental Eddie the international ambassador for educating school children on the environment through books, public appearances, and social marketing," said E. Ashley Chaney, PhD., Vice President of Marketing and Communications. This book is being marketed to an Amazon Best Seller!

The first installment of the series, Environmental Eddie: Let’s Talk! Air Pollution is planned to be available in the fall of 2023. The book is planned to be available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Ingram Spark, Draft2Digital, and Lulu.

About the author: Al Chaney, MBA is a retired Integrated Waste Management Specialist (IWMS) formally with the California Environmental Protection Agency (CIWMB) where he was the liaison for all of the public colleges on recycling and waste diversion. He assisted the colleges in diverting thousands of tons of trash from landfills and helping their campuses be greener. Because of his background he was assigned to be on an Environmentally Preferable Purchasing Taskforce with the US EPA, Region 9, from San Francisco, CA. The US EPA and eBay’s Rethink, Do the “PC Thing”: Donate Computer fact sheet was jointly developed by Mr. Chaney’s former company Computer Recycling for Education. This was an educational program designed to bring awareness to divert computers from landfills through donations. Michael Dell personally called into one of their meetings to personally thank team members for their work. Mr. Chaney is a former Adjunct Professor at Sacramento City College where he taught Electronics Technolgy.

Environmental Eddie's copyrighted character, trademark and concept are receiving interest from a range of professionals from education, and environmental associations.

MPM Enterprises, LLC, located in Madison, AL., owns and has created all of the intellectual property, exclusive rights, licensing, trademarks, copyrights, artwork, designs, patents, illustrations, derivative rights and publishing rights. Winners of promotional items are responsible for all appropriate taxes. Information about MPM Enterprises, LLC can be found at its Web site: http://www.environmental-eddie.com

