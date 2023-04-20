Veteran Media Executive Joins Harvard Media to "Excelerate" Growth Strategy

REGINA, SK, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard Media is pleased to announce John J. Jordan as our new Chief Digital Officer. Jordan brings over thirty years of experience in the media industry, with a proven track record of leadership and expertise.
Jordan has previously held various senior positions in the industry, including Director of Digital Revenue at McClatchy, Executive Vice President at Vendasta, and Vice President of Partner Success and Product at TownNews.
In his new role, Jordan will lead Harvard Media's digital strategy, driving revenue growth and digital audiences. He will oversee all digital operations, including interactive and digital solutions.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Harvard Media team during this exciting time of digital evolution," said Jordan. "I am eager to leverage my experience and knowledge to help the company thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape."
Harvard Media Managing Partner George Leith stated, "We are delighted to welcome John to our senior leadership team, and his appointment significantly enhances our digital acumen. We have worked together for ten years, and his change management skills are exceptional."
About Harvard Media:
Harvard Media, originally named Harvard Broadcasting, was founded in 1981 with the acquisition of 620 CKRM. It is a division of Harvard Diversified Holdings. Since its inception, Harvard Media has expanded to encompass 13 radio stations, a portfolio of websites and apps, and a cutting-edge Digital Solutions team focused on delivering the most modern digital experiences to our audience and customers.
Harvard Media continually bridges the gap between traditional radio and the ever-evolving world of digital solutions. Our goal is to serve as trusted local advisors for our local business customers in the communities we represent.
Breanne Zilinski
Harvard Media
+1 403-670-0210
bzilinski@harvardmedia.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.