Women-Owned, Denver-Based Hydrate IV Bar® Named as a Top Colorado Company to Watch

Logos for Hydrate IV Bar and CCTW

Local Company to be Recognized by Colorado's Office of Economic Development and International Trade Department at Expo on April 27th

It's an honor to be recognized by the Colorado Companies To Watch organization as a finalist this year. This honor speaks to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and progress.” — Katie Wafer-Gillberg, Hydrate IV Bar Founder and CEO

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women-owned, Denver-based Hydrate IV Bar® is pleased to announce it is a 2023 finalist recognized by the Colorado Companies to Watch organization. Colorado Companies To Watch (CCTW) certifies and spotlights the significant contributions and positive impact select businesses have made throughout the state.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Colorado Companies To Watch organization as a finalist this year. This honor speaks to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and progress," said Katie Wafer-Gillberg, Hydrate IV Bar Founder and CEO. "We strive to create value for our customers and improve their lives through our products and services. We're very proud to share this meaningful recognition with our customers."

Since its founding in 2016, Hydrate IV Bar has become an integral part of the local business community. Hydrate IV Bar has created numerous jobs in Colorado, and its products and services have positively impacted the health and wellness industries. The Hydrate IV Bar team strives to stay ahead of the innovation curve and serves its customers with excellence.

"We are honored to be included among other up-and-coming companies in Colorado and look forward to the Finalist Reception and Expo this month," said Katy McIntyre, Marketing and Operations Director. "We want to thank everyone who has helped us reach this significant milestone, especially our team for their hard work and dedication!"

Hydrate IV Bar will join other innovative businesses at the CCWT’s Reception and Expo, taking place on April 27 at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center.

"Colorado Companies To Watch celebrates the business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and economic growth in our state," said Kim Woodworth, the Board Chair of Colorado Companies To Watch. "The companies selected as finalists demonstrate a commitment to creating jobs, investing in their communities, and finding creative solutions to the challenges facing their industries."

For the past 15 years, CCTW has awarded 700 Colorado-based companies, which has resulted in a $5.8 billion economic impact across the state.

Woodworth adds, "We're proud to recognize companies such as Hydrate IV Bar for their efforts and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the Finalist Reception and Expo."

The reception will also feature a forum of keynote speakers, networking opportunities, and the recognition of finalists in front of an audience of more than 300 people.

For more information about Colorado Companies to Watch and the other finalists, please visit ColoradoCompanystoWatch.org.

For more information about Hydrate IV Bar, please visit hydrateivbar.com.

# # #

About Hydrate IV Bar

Hydrate IV Bar is a collection of IV therapy spas promoting wellness from within since 2016. With comfortable chairs, soothing music, and a menu of services for illness, wellness, recovery, and beauty, Hydrate IV Bar is a place for to relax, recharge and refresh a routine. Hydrate IV Bar offers vitamin-infused IVs, injections, and NAD therapies, all administered by accredited registered nurses in a spa-like atmosphere.

About Colorado Companies To Watch

Colorado’s second-stage companies represent high-performing and innovative companies, crossing every industry sector and region in the state, of which provide thousands of high-quality jobs and contributes billions of dollars back to our local economies. Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) certifies and spotlights the important contributions they make. To date, we have celebrated close to 700 companies, resulting in a $5.8 billion economic impact on Colorado’s economy.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation, initiated the program in 2009 along with valuable sponsors, key drivers, community and supporting partners, and volunteers from throughout Colorado. Today, CCTW encourages the collaboration and advancement of our alumni network and aligns strategic partnerships and alliances by leveraging valuable resources to support and nurture the growth of our alumni and their businesses.