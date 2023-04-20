Design For Play ~ J. Montgomery Designs, A Landscape Architecture Firm

Designed play-spaces for many may be in close proximity to entertainment areas, seating areas or outdoor dining, where games can be played with friends over a drink or hors d’oeuvres. Bocce courts, horseshoe pits, and darts have all been popular additions to the outdoor entertaining space in recent years. Also attractive landscape elements, they add to the ambiance while offering a fun option for visitors or guests.
For the sporty types, all kinds of courts, golf putting greens, and lawns scaled as fields are ideal additions to any backyard! We've had clients request outdoor movie theaters, basketball courts, cricket/horseshoe areas and pretty much any other type of court there is! Golf greens are particularly easy to maintain if done with faux turf (We know, we know… but actually the green plastic stuff has gotten a lot nicer! We are surprised by the realism of the newly developed ‘grass,’ and with no watering, no mowing, and no weeds to mess up your game, it does have its advantages.) In addition, there are even high-tech golf simulators for those who want to work on their swing at home.
We know that kids will find play-spaces anywhere and everywhere, so when we design outdoor spaces for little ones, it’s with their antics in mind. Creating a “Kid Magnet” landscape is a great challenge. Keeping children active and engaged with friends, or enjoying the outdoors through adventure, imagination games, and safe risk-taking, is one thing we love! We also know that planting gardens, daydreaming in the hammock, or catching bugs can be just as fun for kids, so our landscapes for young families often include spaces for these types of play. Maybe because we are kids at heart, we love creating spaces for little ones to be kids, and maybe because many of us are parents ourselves, we know the value of having them get their energy out in a home environment with adults nearby.
The best part about creating unique home retreats is getting to think outside of the box. Why even leave your own yards when they’re this much fun. Play space ideas can include “beach” pool entrances for sand castles and bare feet in the summertime. Specially designed tree-houses, ‘secret’ garden swinging spots, and, recently, a labyrinth around a 100-year old oak that may or may not be magical. Getting to use creative juices and lots of imagination is a great part of the job, but often these amazing ideas come from clients' wildest dreams. We never cease to be inspired!
