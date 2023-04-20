EMU Organises an Iftar Dinner for Students

An iftar dinner has been organized by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and Cyprus Foundations Administration (EVKAF) on Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, at the EMU Ataturk Square. The iftar dinner took place with the participation of the Minister of National Education of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Nazım Çavuşoğlu, TRNC Member of Parliament Hüseyin Çavuş Kelle, EVKAF General Director Prof. Dr. İbrahim Benter, Famagusta Consul General İlyas Çetin and Vice Consul Hülya Çetin, EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, EMU Board of Trustees Members, Vice Rectors, EMU staff, and over 2,500 students. At the EMU Ataturk Square, students from all around the world who came to EMU for education and staff experienced the joy of breaking their fast together after the prayers recited before iftar. The iftar menu included baked chicken, beans, rice pilaf, bread, revani, ayran, and water.

"It's Great to Be Together"

Speaking at the iftar dinner, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated that it was wonderful to break the fast and share the beauty together as the EMU family, and he wished that this year's iftar dinner, which is the second one, would become a tradition. Prof. Dr. Hocanın, who mentioned that the iftar dinner was held with the contributions of the Cyprus Foundations Administration, expressed his gratitude to EVKAF General dIRECTOR Prof. Dr. İbrahim Benter in this regard. Prof. Dr. Hocanın said that with this iftar dinner, the communication increased, and also emphasized that iftar dinners are being held every evening at the mosque located next to the stadium during the month of Ramadan at EMU. Prof. Dr. Hocanın wished all students success in the upcoming exam weeks and wished everyone a blessed iftar and a happy bairam at the end of Ramadan.

"Ramadan is the Month of Tolerance"

EMU Board of Trustees Director Dr. Erdal Özcenk started his speech by welcoming everyone who attended the iftar meal organized by EMU and EVKAF. Dr. Özcenk pointed out that the month of Ramadan strengthens the spirit of solidarity, mutual support, and unity among people, and emphasized the need to be grateful for the blessings we have during Ramadan. Dr. Özcenk expressed his hope that the iftar dinner, being held for the second time this year, would continue as a tradition every year. Dr. Özcenk said, "In short, Ramadan is love, respect, tolerance, sharing, and solidarity. As long as we are united and together as a society, we will become even stronger. May Allah not break our unity and solidarity. I wish for us to be together at many iftar tables." Dr. Özcenk concluded his speech by wishing everyone a Ramadan Bairam filled with serenity.

"Ramadan is the Time for Self-Accountability"

EVKAF General Director Prof. Dr. İbrahim Benter stated that coming to EMU always evoked very pleasant feelings, emphasizing that EMU, the most valuable and high-quality university in Cyprus, is also ranked among the best universities in Europe and the Middle East. Prof. Dr. Benter mentioned that EMU is a source of pride for Cyprus and that they closely follow the quality of education provided and the high-quality publications in world literature. Prof. Dr. Benter conveyed that Ramadan is the month of self-accountability in our religion, and he wished that at the end of Ramadan, people would emerge as better individuals spiritually. Prof. Dr. Benter wished everyone a blessed Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.