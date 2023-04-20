“Before and After the Earthquake” Panel Held at EMU Faculty of Law

With the cooperation of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Law, EMU Law Club and EMU Children’s Rights Club, a panel titled “Before and After the Earthquake” was held on Thursday, 13 April 2023 at 14:30 at EMU Faculty of Law LA 1 Amphitheatre. Organized with the slogans of #isiasadaletnobeti (İsias Justice Watch) and #isiasortakdavamiz (İsias – Our Common Cause), the panel has been dedicated to the Champion Angels Team, among the members of whom was EMU Faculty of Law academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pervin Aksoy İpekçioğlu’s daughter Serin İpekçioğlu, and EMU Faculty of Law alumni Lawyer Sevcan Dulda, Lawyer İlkin Emir, Lawyer Mustağa Çağan, Lawyer Uğur Uçurum, Lawyer Ceylan Gülkan Dünder and Lawyer Kemal Fatih Özdemir who sadly passed away in the earthquake disaster.

The presentations delivered during the panel included; “Architects’ Responsibility for Earthquake Resistant Design” by EMU Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture member Prof. Dr. Yonca Hürol, “Real Responsibles for Damages from Earthquake: Actors of the Construction Sector” by EMU Engineering Faculty, Civil Engineering Department member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Cemal Geneş, “Responsibility of the Administration” by EMU Faculty of Law member and panel’s session moderator Assist. Prof. Dr. Can Azer, “‘Casualty’ in Earthquake and Criminal Liability” by EMU Faculty of Law member Assist. Prof. Dr. Nurcan Gündüz and “Evaluation of Legal Liability” by EMU Faculty of Law member Assist. Prof. Dr. Emine Koçano Rodoslu.