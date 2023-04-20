Workshops Held for High School Students Continue in EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) continues to offer "Workshop Activities" aimed at high school final year students in Northern Cyprus. The Workshops, which will be attended by nearly 2000 high school final year students from across the country, will continue until 18 April, 2023. The said students who attend the Workshop Activities participate in various events at different academic units on the EMU campus between 09:30 and 12:00.

On the first day of the Workshop Activities, more than 400 high school students from Güzelyurt Turkish Maarif College, Kurtuluş High School, Cengiz Topel Industrial Vocational High School, Anafartalar High School, 19 Mayıs Turkish Maarif College and Kyrenia Tourism Vocational High School participated in the said workshops. On the second day, 11 April, 2023, 380 students from Polatpaşa High School, Cumhuriyet High School, Namık Kemal High School, and Doğa College had the opportunity to experience the workshop activities.

On 12 April, 2023, 260 students from Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial Vocational High School, Famagusta Vocational High School, and Nicosia Turkish High School, and on 13 April, 2023, over 200 students from Bekirpaşa High School, İskele Evkaf Turkish Maarif College, Erenköy High School and Karpaz Vocational High School, and on 14 April, 2023, more than 150 high school students from Anadolu Fine Arts High School, Levent College, İskele Trade High School, and Atatürk Vocational High School participated in the workshop activities.

The aim of the Workshop Activities, carried out in 102 different areas, is to reveal the existing abilities of high school final year students and contribute to their development by dividing them into groups according to their preferred career and specialization areas and allowing them to experience various activities with academic experts at the relevant faculty.