SwabTek® and Doerner Investigations & K9 Detection Partnering to Expand Narcotics & Firearm Search Services

Providing standard private investigation, as well as strategic canine (K9) detection sweeps and search services, Doerner’s investigators will utilize SwabTek’s proprietary presumptive narcotics and gunshot residue field tests for clients located throughout California’s Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, and Santa Barbara Counties. Doerner Investigations’ clients include schools, drug treatment and rehabilitation centers, entertainment and sports venues, cargo companies, manufacturing hubs, transportation and airline operators, drug-free business and community organizations, and government agencies, among many others.
Amy Doerner, Chief Executive Officer and woman-owned business founder of Doerner Investigations, was introduced to SwabTek through her membership in the California Narcotics Canine Association (CNCA); and was particularly interested in the innovative field tests’ expedient and safe use around the detection dogs and her clients.
“Since its inception, our firm has prioritized ongoing professional development, and incorporating new tools and technology to benefit and better serve our clients,” states Doerner. “We make sure all of our investigators are up to date on industry laws and practices. And our canines are trained to detect even the smallest traces of narcotics, prescription drugs, firearms, and ammo. As SwabTek’s field tests are effective, efficient, convenient and safe, our company is excited to incorporate the tests into our investigations, sweeps, and searches.”
SwabTek is a US-based manufacturer that produces the world's only dry reagent detection tests for narcotics, explosives, and gunshot residue. SwabTek’s novel, simple and safe technology replaces the hazardous liquid chemicals and reagent dropper bottles, breakable glass ampules, special neutralizers, and complicated execution and disposal procedures that are required by traditional field tests.
Using only a pre-moistened swab to sweep a potential narcotics exposed surface – and then on to a simple, enclosed, paper-based card displaying color when the narcotics are present, SwabTek tests are easily stored, stowed, and deployed; requiring minimal training to administer. And are thus, completely safe to use around the dogs and general community.
“Our SwabTek team is very proud to be working with Doerner Investigations and K9 Detection,” said Bobby Betros, SwabTek Chief Executive Officer. “Amy and her investigators are nationally recognized for their professionalism, discretion, and accuracy. We are glad our field test kits will help them immediately identify the presence of dangerous drugs and gunshot residue quickly, accurately, and on site. And ultimately help their clients prevent drug abuse, accidental overdoses, and potential self-harm; while ensuring safe spaces for their clients and community.”
About SwabTek:
SwabTek is a US-based manufacturer that produces the world's only dry reagent detection tests for narcotics and explosives. SwabTek’s technology replaces hazardous liquid chemicals and complicated procedures with simple and safe, dry-reagent technology. Online demos and other product data can be found at www.swabtek.com/pages/resources. SwabTek products are available online now at www.swabtek.com/collections/kits and offline by contacting a member of SwabTek’s team at sales@swabtek.com. For further information regarding the “Guardian Coalition”, please check: www.guardiancoalition.com; call: 1-775-277-7977; or email: coalition@swabtek.com.
About Doerner Investigations & K9 Detection:
Southern California-based Doerner Investigations and K9 Detection provides highly effective, professional, discrete, and thorough private investigation expertise; as well as strategic canine (K9) detection sweeps and search services; for clients including schools, drug treatment and rehabilitation centers, entertainment and sports venues, cargo companies, manufacturing hubs, transportation operators, drug-free business and community organizations, and government agencies, among many others. Every Doerner investigator is fully certified and licensed to perform investigation activities such as background checks, polygraph examinations, missing persons, loss prevention, victim assistance, and more. Doerner Investigation’s canines are specifically tested, chosen, trained, and certified for accurate narcotics and firearm detection; providing sweeps and proactive prevention strategies for both residential and commercial properties. For more information: www.doernerinvestigations.com.
