Celebrate Father's Day with "Gardens are for Growing": A Heartwarming Children's Book About Love and Growth

Tornetto with her newest release: Gardens Are For Growing
Father-Daughter Bonding Takes Root in "Gardens are for Growing"
JACKSON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, teacher, and mother of two, Chelsea Tornetto, has released a children’s book that is the perfect Father’s Day tribute to dedicated dads everywhere.
In this tender rhyming story, the love between a father and daughter blossoms alongside the seeds they plant together. As the garden grows, the daughter grows from a toddler to a teen and finally to a woman with a child of her own. The watercolor illustrations beautifully connect the seasons of nature with the seasons of life, where new beginnings abound.
“My own kids have grown up in our backyard garden,” said Tornetto. “It’s such a joy to watch them spending time with their dad planting, watering and eventually harvesting. The excitement on their faces when something sprouts or blooms is priceless.”
The book highlights the parallels between gardening and parenting. “Both require hard work, attention, care, and lots of patience!” said Tornetto. “And both can be messy - but fun!”
Tornetto is a teacher-turned-author who, like many other educators, is leaving the classroom this year. She writes picture books for the trade and Christian markets and also helps other authors on their journey to publication.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon and wherever books are sold. If you would like more information about this topic or arrange an interview, please email the author at chelseatornetto@gmail.com or her website.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.