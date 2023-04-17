Author and Elementary Teacher Teaches How to Redirect Behavior in a Fun, Interactive Picture Book

WALL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Brittany Plumeri believes that any child can learn to share with a little redirection and creativity. Her first book in her Monster Manner series, “How to Cure a Mine Monster,” focuses on just that! Children will love jumping, turning, shouting, and learning to use their kind words to express their feelings and learn to share--all through the magic of a storybook.
The book introduces and encourages young children to express how they feel and is a perfect addition to any home or classroom library. Children can actually help Noah, the main character, by jumping, spinning, and shouting to “defeat” the Mine Monsters in the story!
Plumeri states, “I got the idea from my son; when he was in the three-nager. (Three but with the attitude of a teenager) stage. One day when he yet again was yelling ‘MINE!’ over anything and everything, I looked right at him and said, ‘you’re such a little mine monster.’ Within minutes we both were cracking up and he pretended to be an angry monster yelling ‘mine mine mine!’ The rest is history.”
Brittany Plumeri has always had a passion for storytelling, it started in her days of "teaching" stuffed animals as a little girl. That led to her graduating from Kean University with a degree in Elementary Education. Currently, Brittany is a teacher, wife, and mother to her 5 year old Noah, toddler Ella, and newborn Luke, who happen to be her inspiration in life and in writing. In addition to creating children's picture books, Plumeri also teaches others how to get their own picture books published through her company At Home Author.
The series is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble; the author can be contacted for school visits.
If you would like more information about this topic or arrange an interview, please email the author at authorbrittanyplumeri@gmail.com or visit her website.
